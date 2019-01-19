Cloverdale High’s varsity girls basketball team cruised to a 54-13 victory over host St. Helena High on Friday night. The game was never in doubt, as the Eagles opened with a 16-0 run and never looked back.
Tehya Bird paced the Eagles’ attack with a game-high 21 points.
Meanwhile, Citlali Garcia led the Saints’ offensive attack with six points. Andrea Hernandez scored four points. Marylu Avila contributed two points and Jovana Rodriguez contributed a point.
Despite the defeat, Saints interim head coach Dave Pauls had nothing but praise for his squad, which played hard throughout the contest regardless of the results on the scoreboard.
“I’m really proud of their effort,” he said. “They show a lot of heart and they never give up, even if we are down by 20 points or whatever.”
Pauls was pressed into service Monday when Saints head coach Darol Smith was sidelined by a knee injury he suffered last week.