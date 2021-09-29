St. Helena Volleyball: Fort Bragg rallies past Saints

The St. Helena High volleyball team fell to visiting Fort Bragg, 3-1, in North Central League I action Tuesday night.

After the Saints took the first set, 25-23, the Timberwolves pulled out 26-24, 25-23 and 25-17 wins to claim the match.

St. Helena took 4-8 overall and 2-6 league records into Monday’s rescheduled match at Kelseyville, for which the results were not available at press time. The Saints were in the middle of warm-ups at Kelseyville on Sept. 7 when a public safety power shutoff forced the match to be postponed.

They visit Clear Lake (14-2, 7-1 NCL I) on Thursday.

“The girls are continuing to improve every game. They competed tonight. Fort Bragg is second in the league right now with only one loss,” St. Helena head coach Jessica McCornack said. “Sophia Muessel, our libero, had an awesome game defensively, Nayeli Carson-Flores served well, our outside hitters Loren Maher and Ella White, did a great job defensively and hitting, and our setters stepped up.

“The girls kept the ball in play. They were competing and forcing (Fort Bragg) to make the errors.”

Dave Mosher contributed to this story.

