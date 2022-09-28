St. Helena Volleyball: State champions to be honored 4 decades later

Four of several players from St. Helena High’s 1982 and 1984 volleyball state champions who will be recognized between the current Saints’ junior varsity and varsity matches against Clear Lake on Thursday night recalled this week what it took to reach three straight state tournaments.

They all mentioned their head coach, whose name had changed from Donna Rutherford to Donna McCornack between the Division III state titles, because she was special.

Back then all sets went to only 15 points instead of just the fifth one, like they do today if a match goes that long. But the state championship was a four-team tournament, so the finalists played two matches there. St. Helena lost in the semifinals in 1983.

“We had a diverse group of players, from different social groups, who with Donna’s leadership and motivation could come together as a great team,” said Terry “Mad Dog” Schmitt, a 1985 graduate and all-state setter for all three state finalists. “Donna didn’t take any B.S. from us. She worked us hard while having fun, she motivated us, counseled us emotionally when needed, and made us feel like there was nowhere else we would rather be. Playing volleyball on Donna’s team was definitely the best part of high school for me.”

Some successful teams focus on fun part but still win because they have played together forever and are extremely close-knit. But 1984 graduate Patty Varozza said McCornack created more of a professional atmosphere that her players appreciated.

“Donna always showed up to practice and matches with the attitude of intensity and focus,” Varozza said. “I don’t recall any specific words she used to raise the bar for our level of play For me, it was more of her attitude. I guess if figured if she is going to be that way, I’d better do the same. It seemed to have rubbed off on all of us. We were all focused, intense and determined. Every player brought something to the team. I would say we were very much (all) business.”

Mandy (Stinnett) De Bord, from the class of 1985, said McCornack turned her Saints into close-knit teams.

“It was a unique combination of skill and talent along with teamwork that was created and encouraged through Donna’s coaching technique,” she said. “Donna did so much to cultivate volleyball players early. She was doing clinics and things for junior high school kids to get them thinking about high school volleyball. St. Helena being a small community, this did a lot to develop skills but also teamwork.

“I remember grappling with the question, ‘Is it the coach that makes the team, or the players?’ While I don’t claim to know the answer, (we had) a unique combination of leadership and talent that came together in a successful way.”

Sarah Bertoli-Flood, who like Schmitt was an all-state player from the class of 1985, became the junior varsity head coach in 1995 when she and varsity head coach Walter Boncato took over and kept the season from being canceled.

Bertoli-Flood would coach St. Helena volleyball for 12 years. She coached her daughter, 2012 graduate Callie Flood, who played on the 2010 team that went 4-2 in the postseason and came up two wins short of playing for a state title itself. Callie now an assistant coach for her mom’s coach’s daughter, current Saints head coach Jessica McCornack.

The 1982 team is right at the top of the Division III champions list on the California Interscholastic Federation’s volleyball state championship handbook at bit.ly/3xYSc8y because that was the first year state finals were held for Division III.

St. Helena’s 12-15, 15-9, 12-15, 15-5, 15-12 victory over Linfield Christian of Temecula in the 1982 state title match at Sacramento State was quite a bit more suspenseful and, at 2 hours and 15 minutes, longer than the 1984 squad’s one-hour, 15-7, 15-2, 15-10 shellacking of Melodyland of Anaheim at Golden West College in Huntington Beach.

Each team had reason to be nervous at the state finals, however. The 1982 Saints had to dig deep against Linfield Christian after losing the first set of a match for the first time all season. The dominant 1984 Saints went into the state final feeling a little vulnerable after losing a set to a Division III opponent for the first time all season in a 15-10, 15-9, 8-15, 15-5 semifinal win over Brentwood of Los Angeles.

Schmitt said she remembers the five-set state semifinal loss to Francis Parker High of San Diego in 1983 at UC Irvine more than either championship victory, probably because her defending state champs were the No. 1 seed. They finished 28-3.

“We fell apart,” she said. “But I think we won the next year (because we) learned a lot from that fame. Some of us lived for volleyball, played club, and went to college volleyball camps every summer. We were definitely a team of good athletes and once we got a taste of what we could do, we went for it.”

The Saints were never intimidated at the state finals despite being from such a small town. Playing for a coach who also attended their high school, just like her dad, Harold “Toppa” Rutherford, they were on a mission.

“Our teams were all comprised of players who practiced and played hard,” Varozza said. “I don’t recall anyone ever slacking or not giving 100%. We were deep with natural talent and had a knack for making the right plays at the right time. Our biggest asset was that we never gave up and. I don’t think we realized just how small our school was in comparison to others.”

Most teams from small towns thrive on being close-knit because most of them have grown up together, whereas teams from big-city private schools have coaches with iron fists. The Saints seemed to be a combination of both.

“The team worked hard and also had a lot of fun off the court,” (Stinnett) De Bord said of the 1984 squad. “There was a core group that was the center of the team that really created gravity towards teamwork and camaraderie. Some people I played with were recruited and played in college. For me, and I suspect many, I still was able to play competitively — but socially, in local tournaments — into my 30s and am grateful for the skills and experience I had.”

Bertoli-Flood went on to play college volleyball in Santa Cruz.

“We didn’t really have clubs back then, but a few of us were fortunate enough to have our parents fly us to camps in Pueblo, Colo., at UC San Diego and other places.”

She recalled Laura Cunningham bringing a poster of Sting, the lead singer and bassist of the band The Police, to a volleyball camp in Colorado and hanging it on a dorm wall.

Schmitt and Varozza said the Rolling Stones’ hit “Start Me Up” was the Saints’ warm-up song.

“I think I forced Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ on everyone for a while,” Varozza added.

The members of the state champion teams will also be honored Friday, with a Community Welcome party at Crane Park at 6 p.m. and a ceremony just before the 7:30 p.m. kickoff of the homecoming football game against Lower Lake.