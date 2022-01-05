St. Helena Wrestling: Saints set for league after hosting Braves

The St. Helena High wrestling team, with one of its least experienced teams in years, would have benefited most by learning when it hosted one of Justin-Siena most experienced squads in the Vine Cup on Dec. 17.

The Braves won 48-12, getting wins from Cooper Cohee (132 pounds) by 15-4 major decision over Gino Hanna, Kai Hoffman (145) with an 8-6 overtime win over Julian Martinez, Jack Carey (152) with a 17-1 technical fall over Thomas Herdell, Emrys Davies (182), who pinned Rhett Ryan, and Kurtis Baca (285), who pinned Sebastian Gallegos.

St. Helena’s wins came from Christian Meinecke (220), via pin, and David Aguilera (126), who earned a forfeit.

In girls competition, the Saints’ Piper Pike (170) scored a 6-0 decision in her match against Star Gil. In junior varsity action, St. Helena’s Alex Topete (126) pinned Werner Keller.

“We were impressed with what Coach (Steve) Solis has done at St. Helena, bringing the Saints back after not fielding a team last season due to COVID,” Braves co-coach Jason Guiducci said. “His kids battled hard and it made for a spirited dual.”

Solis didn’t put such a nice spin on it.

“We had a tough night. I can’t put it any other way. We had a tough night tonight against a team with a lot more experience,” he said. “We’re basically a first-year team; we didn’t have wrestling in St. Helena last year. We started out in the 2019-20 season. We had one year and, of those wrestlers, we had five kids return. So we have a lot of first-year wrestlers and it showed tonight with the experience that Justin-Siena had. But it’s a long season.”

He was impressed with the guts Martinez had to finish his marathon loss.

“It didn’t help that he injured his shoulder during the match, but you gotta keep on wrestling, whether you’ve got an injury or not,” the coach said. “Some of our better wrestlers that lost did a good job. They did a good job and did some superior wrestling.”

Pike is scheduled to compete in the Napa Valley Girls Classic, which starts Friday and wraps up Saturday at Vintage High in Napa. The boys are slated to compete Saturday in a Sonoma Valley tournament or the Karen Foley Classic at St. Patrick-St. Vincent in Vallejo.

The Saints are scheduled to open Coastal Mountain Conference competition by visiting Cloverdale for a 4:30 match on Jan. 12.

“January is what we call our real season, when our league starts,” Solis added after the Dec. 17 match. “We have practice over the holidays and we need to make every one of these kids able to defend themselves a little bit better and be able to have some fun out there.”

