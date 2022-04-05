St, Helena's Carpy Gang turns to flag football

It began in 1936 when Al Carpy saw that kids needed structure and organization to learn more about the individual sports they wanted to play. He became the vehicle for the kids of St. Helena to not only learn how to correctly play a specific sport, but also the avenue for those athletes to learn valuable life lessons like determination and sportsmanship, leadership and commitment to team that could be carried with them into their adulthood.

Over the course of its 85-year tenure here in St. Helena, Carpy Gang has transitioned through a variety of sports. It has modified what is offered depending upon interest and what is available through other programs. While Mr. Carpy was at the helm, boxing, track, basketball, baseball and football were the dedicated sports. Once Little League was organized in St. Helena there was no longer a need to coach the younger players the game of baseball, but the Carpy Blue Sox program continued for the older players outside Little League purview. Change, modification and progress have been core principles understood by the leaders of Carpy Gang.

Beginning with this 2022 season the Carpy Gang Alumni Association board will be modifying our approach to how we teach football. In an effort to be forward-thinking and to ensure Carpy Gang continues to flourish for future generations we will be moving away from tackle football and instead will provide a flag football season. We are excited about this change and the possibility of bringing this sport to a much larger audience; reinvigorating youth football in St. Helena and Calistoga by making it more inclusive. Registration will be open to all interested kids, regardless of weight or gender.

The dynamics of football have changed over the course of the last decade, as many already know. As a board, we have weighed our options against multiple factors, and most importantly discussed these options with our high school coaching staff. It is our shared belief that flag football will not detract from participation at the high school level, but rather broaden our high school football numbers by enhancing the early adoption of the sport in the traditional Fall season. To bridge the gap between flag football at the youth level and tackle football at the high school level, we will be offering the option for our older participants, specifically the 7th and 8th graders, to be fitted with full tackle gear and incorporate conditioning, form tackling, and traditional 11-man football offensive and defensive drills and plays and competitions potentially moving back to the earlier renditions of Carpy Gang where we culminate the end of the season with a Red/White traditional tackle football game.

Our board will continue to work diligently to provide the youth of St. Helena with an incredible athletic experience coupled with the traditions and values of years past. Online registration will open on May 1. Please visit carpygang.com for more information.