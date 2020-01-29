The tragic news broke Sunday morning while everyone was preparing for the day.
I check Instagram. TMZ reports that Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna have died in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California. Bryant was on his way to an academy where he coached his daughter’s basketball team.
Immediately I try to convince myself the news is fake. That it couldn’t be real. I continue scrolling, looking for other sources, but it just keeps coming in. Millions of people failing to believe any of this is actually happening. Slowly I began to realize we really lost an icon.
Kobe undoubtedly had the most cold-blooded mindset in sports history. It was his trademark and we hadn’t seen anything like it before. The mamba mentality was something everyone admired, even if they hadn’t watched a basketball game in their lives.
The reason Kobe was such an impactful player was that he meant so much more than just basketball. His work ethic on and off the court was completely unheard of. Seemingly all of Kobe’s former teammates and friends had some type of crazy story regarding Kobe and his work ethic. Kobe’s presence on and off the court had such a huge effect on all of the fans, which is why the news left millions completely shocked.
Kobe was, of course, a Lakers legend, too. Selected sixth overall in the 1996 draft, he was the only player taken right out of high school. He went on to win five championships, including a three-peat from 2000-2002 alongside Shaquille O’Neal. Kobe won two Most Valuable Player trophies in 2009-2010, he was an all-star in 18 of his 20 NBA seasons, which is a feat very, very few players can say they accomplished.
Kobe had plenty of iconic moments throughout his career, but the most iconic moment you could argue was his 81-point game in 2006 against the Toronto Raptors. That is the second-most points ever scored in a game, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain and his 100-point game. Many idolized Kobe and his unique, gritty style of play. NBA fans consider him a top-five player in league history. He truly left everything he had out on the court.
Not only was Kobe a basketball genius and incredible athlete, but also a loving father to his four daughters and husband to his wife, Vanessa. Kobe met her when he was in his early 20s, a rising young NBA superstar. Vanessa was 17 and still in high school, and many of her friends didn’t believe the news when she told them she was dating an NBA star. Soon, he’d start picking her up from school in his Mercedes Benz, and it became a bit more believable to everyone.
Kobe was so supportive of his four daughters, being actively involved in their lives even during his hectic NBA career. It is so heartbreaking to see how many people Kobe affected, and how quickly he left us.
There is no reason why this happened. It is completely and utterly unfair, but we must learn from this and move on. So love your loved ones, and resolve any issues with them if possible. Live every day like it is your last.