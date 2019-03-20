The Golden State Warriors, possibly the greatest team to ever be assembled, have had their obvious struggles this season.
So, the question stands: Are the Warriors actually beatable this year? Will we see the Warriors crumble under the pressure of the playoffs? Are they hungry enough to outwork teams that have something to prove?
This week, we will take a deep dive to see if the Dubs we all know and love can remain superior to the rest of the league throughout the playoffs.
As the Warriors’ reign has continued throughout the last five seasons, teams from all over the league have not only copied but mastered their 3-point shooting, small-ball blueprint. In Game 5 of the 2015 NBA Finals, Steve Kerr decided to bench big man Andrew Bogut for Andre Iguodala, who later went on to win Finals MVP. Little did Kerr know, this switch would result in a ripple effect in the rest of the NBA, as we have now seen the decline of the traditional NBA center. We have seen a new style of center emerge, in players like Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid and Cousins, 7-footers who all can handle the ball, shoot the three and defend. Not five years after the Warriors first toyed with this adjustment, we now see teams who have mastered this play style even better than the Warriors have.
In my eyes, the three teams who have a legitimate chance at beating the Warriors in a seven-game series are the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets. I would include the Philadelphia 76ers, but they haven’t proven to me that they have the experience and chemistry to compete against the Dubs just yet. Losing to the Celtics in five games in the second round last year was a major disappointment. Not to mention, the Celtics were literally missing their two best players at the time to injury in Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward.
The Toronto Raptors are the least likely out of the three but they definitely do stand a chance. During Game 1 of the 2017 Western Conference, the San Antonio Spurs, who had Kawhi Leonard at the time, had a 25-point lead over the Dubs at one point. Then, during the early stages of the third quarter, Leonard rolled his ankle after a jump shot, resulting in him missing the rest of the series. The Warriors went on to win the game and sweep the Spurs in four games. This goes to show the impact Leonard has on a series and the fact that he can defend Steph or Durant with no problems at all. Clearly, Leonard was a tough matchup for the Warriors before he went down. Now, he has excellent pieces around him in Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol, a much more complete and well-rounded roster than the 2017 Spurs.
If the Raptors can play their cards right and draw up a scheme to try and keep either Steph or Durant from making a huge impact on the series, the Raptors pose a serious threat to the reigning champions.
The Houston Rockets showed a glimpse of what a Rockets-Warriors series might look like last year, as they faced off in the Western Conference Finals as well. In likely the most epic series of the season, the Rockets had a 3-2 lead heading into Game 6 at Oracle Arena. The Rockets had everything going for them. Harden was playing at an MVP level, their shooters were knocking down all the open looks they needed, and most importantly, the Warriors looked very vulnerable. Chris Paul, who is now 33-years old, was dealing with hamstring issues and had to sit out games 6 and 7. Although CP3 missed the final two games, I still believe the Warriors would’ve pulled the series off. Regardless, the Rockets were the closest to knocking off the Warriors, besides of course when the Warriors lost in the 2016 Finals.
Lastly, the Milwaukee Bucks. This squad poses the biggest threat to the Warriors in the entire league, for many reasons. The most important reason is that they have arguably the best player in the league right now in Giannis Antetkounmpo. Milwaukee head coach Mike Budenholzer’s five-out system, also known as ‘get out of Giannis’s way,’ has worked to absolute perfection, as they hold the best record in the league currently, and are on pace to have home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. Outside of Giannis, seemingly the entire roster has stepped up in their own right, making themselves valuable assets to their team. If the Warriors and Bucks face in the NBA Finals, I see center Brook Lopez being a huge X-Factor. He has transformed into an elite 3-point shooter. He’ll require Demarcus Cousins, Draymond Green and Andrew Bogut to stay attached to him on the perimeter, taking away a lot of their shot-taking ability.
If I’m being completely honest with you, like, 100-percent honest, I truly don’t see any of these teams beating the Warriors, but they do stand a chance. It feels like every year the media stirs up controversy towards the end of the season questioning the Warriors chemistry and drive, but come playoff time, they always pull it together. In fact, at times it seems the regular season bores the Warriors.
I guess we’ll just have to find out.
Editor’s note: Kyle Mangelson is a sophomore at St. Helena High School and a diehard basketball fan. His love for the NBA sparked an idea to create an Instagram account, @the.hoops.wire, which features original content and has gained more than 23,000 followers. “The Hoops Wire” will feature his commentary on the Warriors and the NBA, as a whole, as the season takes shape in the new year.