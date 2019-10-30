After a long and eventful summer, we have finally arrived at the start of the 2019-20 NBA season.
Across the league there are new faces with new teams with new goals this season. It has been a long, long time since the NBA Championship has been this wide open. One could argue that 10 different teams have a real shot at winning it all this season and that only excites fans even more.
As a Warriors fan, I have mixed emotions. I am crushed to see the dynasty that dominated the NBA for so many years break apart, but this also opens up the opportunity to prove that the Warriors still belong in the championship conversation.
Overall, I can truly say I’ve never been more excited for a season, and I’ve never been this undecided for my championship pick.
The first week of NBA action has been nothing short of spectacular, with tons of great performances. With that being said, many have overreacted over the small sample size of basketball content thus far. Overreaction or not, Minnesota’s Karl Anthony-Towns has been playing at an MVP-level to open the season. After three games, KAT is averaging 32 points on 52-percent shooting to go along with 13 rebounds a game. Just absolute dominance from the best offensive big in the game.
As a result of his excellence, the Timberwolves are 3-0 and sit atop the standings in the Western Conference. Of course, I wouldn’t expect the Timberwolves to keep that spot for much longer. In fact, it’s still unclear to me if they will even make the playoffs in the loaded West. To me, this team lies on the shoulders of Andrew Wiggins. This season there are no excuses for him. They traded star wing Jimmy Butler, got a new coach and is in the third year of a $150-million contract. This is the make or break year for Wiggins.
If he is able to take that leap in his career and become the star he was projected to be, Minnesota could be a force in the West.
One of the most intriguing stories of the NBA so far is the play of the Houston Rockets, specifically, how James Harden and Russell Westbrook have been performing now that they are teammates. Frankly, so far they have proven me wrong. They’ve been able to mesh well and not take away from each other as much as I expected. Again, it has only been three games, but they have been very impressive.
Houston is 2-1 with two hard-fought wins against New Orleans and Oklahoma City, two new-look teams in their own right. Monday against the Thunder was a perfect example of what the Rockets scoring distribution should look like on a nightly basis. Harden racked up 40 points while Westbrook came an assist shy of a triple-double. If Harden and Westbrook are able to stay out of each other’s way throughout the season and not have too many issues on offense, that is a very scary sight for the league. A successful duo like that should be a favorite in the West if everything falls into place.
The Kyrie Irving vs. Damian Lillard debate is currently at its peak, as both guards have had a hot start to the young season. Kyrie came out firing in his Nets debut, dropping 50 points in an overtime loss to none other than the Minnesota Timberwolves. Brooklyn fans seemed happy to have Irving. He lit up the building that night.
Lillard, on the other hand, is averaging 32 points a game on 46-percent shooting. After Lillard’s incredible 2019 playoff run, he has already gotten off to a quick start to the season. I still have Lillard slightly above Irving as the second best point guard in the league since Irving has yet to show us his leadership skills in his career thus far. However, I think Irving has been given a great opportunity to lead a young Brooklyn unit until Kevin Durant returns from rehab next season.
Until then, Lillard has proven to be a better leader and shooter than Kyrie at this point. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the season plays out for these two. Who knows, maybe by the end of the season I’ll have a change of opinion.
Overall, the NBA season has thus far lived up to the hype. As the year forges on, more will become clear. We’ll get a good look at what the playoff picture is looking like as well as who the frontrunners are for awards such as MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player. Don’t get too caught up in early season hype, as we have yet to see Zion Williamson make his NBA debut, as well as Paul George’s first game as a Los Angeles Clipper alongside Kawhi Leonard.
Unfortunately for Warriors fans, Klay Thompson doesn’t look like he’ll be making a return this season. But, if he excels in the rehab process and shows signs of quick healing, you can guarantee I’ll write about it.