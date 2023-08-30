Oceans and bays

Albacore and bluefin tuna interest perked up in Bodega Bay, with the first reports of longfins 40 miles off the coast, but the warm water break moved farther offshore by the end of the week. The winds have been raging for more than 30 days, but great weather is expected for the next seven to 10 days.

Deepwater rockfish at Rittenburg Bank was wide open over the weekend, with Captain Rick Powers of the New Sea Angler scoring 14 limits of lingcod to 24 pounds with a 15-pound average in addition of quality rockfish limits.

Coastal Rockfishing also remains solid, with limits of rockfish and a healthy lingcod count either north or south of the harbor. Powers has been taking research trips from the California Collaborative Fisheries Research Program with spectacular results, with close to 1,000 rockfish and 26 lingcod documented in the Marine Protected Area at Stewart’s Point. Halibut fishing is decent in Tomales Bay, and the halibut are also being found along Ten Mile Beach.

The New Rayann Sportfishing out of Sausalito just completed its king salmon fish tagging project. In conjunction with UC Santa Cruz and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, they tagged 130 king salmon off the Bay Area Coast with radio transmitters. Eight sensors have been placed in waterways through the Central Valley. You can watch in real time at oceanview.pfeg.noaa.gov/ CalFishTrack how many salmon cross under the sensor.

Lakes and rivers

Bass fishing at Clear Lake has been improving on a weekly basis with much better numbers and size. Chatter baits, plastics on a Ned-rig, or frogs are all working, but there are still a few fish being taken on big glide baits. Catfishing remains strong for those slow trolling with the Demon Deacon lure on a Santee Cooper rig.

Waterfowl clinic

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will hold an Advanced Hunter Education program Sept. 17 at Grizzley Ranch in the Suisun Marsh. The clinic is designed for all skill levels. Topics to be covered are concepts of decoy placement, blind design, ballistics, calling, duck ID and safety. Other topics will include hunting on state and federal Waterfowl Management Areas and game care in addition to location specific waterfowl hunting information.

This waterfowl clinic will include general waterfowl information and information specific to the Suisun Marsh. Come learn tips and tactics to make your outings successful and enjoyable. For more information, please contact Erick Elliott at (530) 233-0658.

2023 United States Fish & Wildlife Waterfowl Forecast

Total populations were estimated at 32.3 million breeding ducks in the traditional survey area of Canada and North America, a 7% drop from 2022's estimate of 34.7 million and 9% below the long-term average since 1955.

Also included in the report are breeding population estimates for five common duck species groups from the Western Survey Area, covering western Canada, as well as status updates on populations of geese and swans. Currently there are 6.1 million Mallards, 2.6 million Gadwalls, 2.5 million Green-winged Teal, and 1.9 million American Wigeon.

Duck Unlimited’s chief scientist, Dr. Steve Adair, said the overall numbers reflect a complex relationship between waterfowl, weather, and habitat availability.

“These results are somewhat disappointing, as we had hoped for better production from the prairies following improved moisture conditions in spring of 2022,” he said. “Last year's nesting season was delayed with April snowstorms and May rains, which likely impacted overall production. In the past, we have seen population growth lag moisture conditions as small, shallow wetlands recover from the lingering impacts of severe drought.”

Huge sediment load from canal breach hits Butte Creek

Disaster has once again struck Chico’s Butte Creek, a tributary of the Sacramento River that has seen several die-offs of endangered spring-run Chinook salmon in recent years — including a fish kill of an estimated 19,773 out of 21,580 salmon before they were able to spawn in 2021.

The waters of the creek flowed a yellowish brown and orange color from the Sierra-Cascade foothills for 20 miles into the Sacramento Valley after a plume of sediment rushed down the hillside from a breach in a PG&E canal starting around 9 p.m. Aug. 9.

The sediment release appeared to be dissipating at press time, but it has left an extensive layer of sediment of silt and clay throughout the creek bed. In fact, local farmers shut off diversions because they were concerned that the water could infiltrate their fields.

PG&E employees first discovered the failure of a flume that carries water from Upper Butte Creek to DeSabla Reservoir and down to the DeSabla Powerhouse around 6:30 a.m. Aug. 10. The water mixes with water from the West Branch of the Feather River once it reaches the powerhouse. The sediment spill takes place as the stream is seeing the worst run of spring-run Chinook in 26 years.

