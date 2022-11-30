The Reel Life: Lake Berryessa crappie, king salmon near surface

Lakes and rivers

At Lake Berryessa, the bait is moving shallower and the crappie and king salmon are moving closer to the surface. The crappie can be found at depths from 25 to 45 feet in open water over structure. The lake held at 50% capacity, and Markley Cove is the best launch.

Russ England of Clear Lake Guide Service reported that the City of Lakeport & Clearlake Oaks have added gravel to the end of their launch ramps, allowing boats to launch during these low water conditions.

Clear Lake currently sits at -2.5 Rumsey, which is the lowest the lake has been in many years. The water temperature is currently in the mid 50s which makes for an extremely tough bass bite. As we move into winter, the jumbo live minnow bite will be the best way to catch some big bass.

Putah Creek

Peter Kilkus of the Lake Berryessa News has been doing some research for an upcoming book on the fish of Putah Creek prior to construction of the Monticello Dam. He uncovered some interesting Napa Register articles at facebook.com/Lake-Berryessa-News-114810958535085 from many years ago.

From "Trout raising in the Putah Creek urged," May 14, 1926, Napa Register:

"The establishment of trout breeding ponds along Putah Creek and a proposed irrigation reservoir across Putah Creek in upper Berryessa Valley, will be recommended to the State Fish and Game Commission by Napa Sporting Club, it was decided at the club's meeting last week. The commission recently announced intention of operating such ponds for the propagation of trout, particularly German brown trout which are popular with fishermen."

From the Napa Register, June 5, 1891:

"On Saturday last, W.E. Thissell and some Japanese in his employ went seining in Putah Creek and in two hours caught over 400 pounds of fish, one tipping the scaled at ten pounds. At one draw of the seine, they caught over 300 small carp, which they threw back into the creek. That was right; the small carp should be protected, and in a few years the stream will be full of them."

Oceans & Bays

Last week we chartered the Playin Hooky out of Emeryville for a crab, rockfish combo, just in time for Thanksgiving. We were greeted with amazing fall ocean conditions without wind or swell.

We set crab traps in 85 feet of water west of Muir Beach before heading to the Farallons for rockfish. The bite was amazing! We landed 80 rockfish in 20 minutes with many double hook-ups.

We then headed back to pick up the crab gear. This trip was even better than the last. Each pot had almost 10 jumbo crabs to three pounds. We even dumped many legal crabs back in the water because we caught the maximum of 80 crabs in the first 10 pots.

These combo trips will continue to the end of December, when the rockfish season closes. Many boats will switch over to crabs and sand dab combos in January.

Sturgeon action remains strong as the diamondbacks continue bite in the deep water in upper Suisun Bay. Having the right salmon roe cure is the key, and six-pack operators out of Pittsburg are finding great action regardless of the tides. Striped bass fishing has been up and down as the schools are moving in the cooling water along with recent freshwater inflow. Salmon fishing remains slow from both the shorelines at Benicia and Freeport.

Upper Truckee marsh restoration

The California Tahoe Conservancy announced Monday that major construction is complete for the multi-year Upper Truckee Marsh Restoration project, Lake Tahoe’s largest ever wetland restoration.

The Conservancy has completed steps to repair damage caused by 20th century development, restoring, and enhancing hundreds of acres of wetland habitat and a new trail will offer improved access for all to experience and enjoy the lake’s shoreline.

The California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot stated, “As the largest wetland restoration project in the Lake Tahoe Basin, this is a remarkable accomplishment. Restoring this wetland will help keep Tahoe waters clean, provide great habitat for fish and wildlife, and be one more beautiful place we can all visit.”