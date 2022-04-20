The Reel Life: Ocean conditions still rough on salmon fishing

Oceans and bays

The spring ocean conditions continue to be rough on salmon fishing. When the weather lies down, the fleet has a difficult time finding the fish. Last week, a few reports were from one-half to one fish per rod on most trolling trips.

The ocean salmon season dates for the Bay Area have been finalized. The first half will run until May 31, with the second half opening June 23 and running through the end of October. Minimum size is 24 inches until May 15, then 20 inches for the remainder of the season.

The halibut bite inside the bay has turned on again, with near limits each trip. Top spots have been the Alameda Rock Wall, Berkeley Flats and Oyster Point. There is not live bait available, so the fleet is still trolling frozen anchovies.

Lakes and rivers

I made my annual spring pilgrimage to the Central Valley to fish with Michael Stratman of Redwood Coast Fishing on the Sacramento River. I was joined by Kenny Taylor, Sue Allen, Anthony Micheli and Bob Misfeldt. We launched at Tisdale, a few miles south of Colusa.

Loaded with jumbo minnows, we drifted for about 10 miles on the river, catching striped bass to 7 pounds. The two-day total for the group was over 100 fish. This run should be strong through the end of May, so don’t miss an opportunity to put some tasty fish in the freezer.

Joice Island Pig Hunt

Each year, California Fish and Wildlife holds a lottery to allow 52 total hunters to pursue wild pigs on Grizzly Island Wildlife Area, Joice Island Unit. After many years of applying, I was lucky enough to get drawn for the weekend of April 9-10. I arrived at first light accompanied by my brother-in-law, Joe Beltrami. Joice Island is 2,100 acres, so there is plenty of space for the lucky four to spread out across the island.

The CFW distributes maps to each hunter detailing where most pig activity has occurred. We traveled to the furthest point on the refuge to begin our stalk. During our 10-mile hike, we observed many signs of pigs but were not successful in bringing one home. I did talk to another hunter who had bagged a 300-pound boar at the other end of the island. Even though it’s a long shot, it’s a chance to bag a pig close to home at no cost.

Crab Season

The continuing saga of the ever-changing crab season has changed again. I mentioned in a previous article that due to whale-entanglement risk, the California Fish and Wildlife closed the commercial season on April 8. Now it is are banning sportfishing traps the remainder of the season. Sportfishing will still be allowed until June 30, but only with hoop nets that are much more difficult to manage.