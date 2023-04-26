Lakes and rivers

RB Bass Outdoors Angler Jeff Jewell and friend Tom Lutz fished Lake Berryessa last week for bass, starting in the narrows and targeting smallmouth and spotted bass along the rocky shoreline.

After just a few casts, Tom hooked a 2-pound spot on a Ned Rig, followed shortly by Jeff getting one of his own on a Senko. They moved toward the back of a cove and were able to quickly catch and release several largemouth that were on beds.

After a few hours, the fishing duo made a run up to Jeff’s favorite Berryessa area, Putah Creek, where they found some success tossing Senkos around the rocky banks near potential spawning coves. Their next move took them to Pope Creek, again throwing Senkos to find an overabundance of smallies.

They both had the trifecta of catching largemouth, smallmouth and spotted, and I know this would make Bill Ryan proud!

The “Kings of Clear Lake” held its annual two-day catfish tournament in Lakeport on April 14-15. Teams of up to three people could weigh in their six largest fish for the two days. Ron Ladd, Ky Ramsey and David Ladd won the tournament with fish weighing in at 115 pounds.

Oceans and bays

San Francisco Bay recreational and charter boats are all landing quality halibut while trolling the bay. Most boats are starting to see two fish a rod and six-pack charters are reporting limits.

Origin of the name ‘sockeye’

The name “sockeye” comes from “suk-kegh,” which means “red fish” in the language of the indigenous Salish people of Canada’s Fraser River. Sockeye came from the ocean to spawn in the river. However, once man began to transplant these fish into freshwater habitats, they became known as “Kokanee.”

While the true sockeye salmon are mostly found in Alaska, Kokanee are found in the United States.

Oldest known bird in the wild

Wisdom, the world’s oldest known bird in the wild, is a grandmother again.

The Laysan albatross chick was discovered last month on Midway Atoll under the protection of a banded adult.

Each year, millions of albatrosses return to Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge in the north Pacific Ocean to nest and raise their young. Wisdom, specifically, has been doing this since the Eisenhower administration.

Biologists first identified and banded Wisdom in 1956 after she laid an egg. Albatrosses are not known to breed before age 5, making Wisdom at least 71 years old.

Jonathan Plissner, a wildlife biologist at Midway Atoll, estimated that this senior citizen has produced 50-60 eggs and as many as 30 chicks that have fledged.

The nest for Wisdom’s “grandchick” is in a good location, according to refuge staff, and they will continue to monitor the baby seabird’s progress.

Ocean underground

A reservoir of water three times the volume of all the oceans has been discovered deep beneath the Earth’s surface. The finding could help explain how the earth’s seas were formed.

The water is hidden inside a blue rock called ringwoodite that lies 450 miles underground in the mantle, the layer of hot rock between Earth’s surface and its core.

The huge size of the reservoir throws new light on the origin of Earth’s water. Some geologists think water arrived in comets as they struck the planet. But the new discovery supports an alternative idea, that the oceans gradually oozed out of the interior of the early Earth.

A team of scientists led by geophysicist Steve Jacobsen used 2,000 seismometers to study the seismic waves generated by more than 500 earthquakes. These waves move throughout Earth’s interior, including the core, and can be detected at the surface.

“They make the Earth ring like a bell for days afterwards,” Jacobsen said.

By measuring the speed of the waves at different depths, the team could figure out which types of rocks the waves were passing through. The water layer revealed itself because the waves slowed down, as it takes them longer to get through soggy rock than dry rock.

Jacobsen worked out in advance what would happen to the waves if water-containing ringwoodite was present. He grew ringwoodite in his lab, and exposed samples of it to massive pressures and temperatures matching those at 450 miles down.

Sure enough, they found signs of wet ringwoodite in the transition zone 450 miles down, which divides the upper and lower regions of the mantle. At that depth, the pressures and temperatures are just right to squeeze the water out of the ringwoodite.

Jacobsen’s finding supports a recent study by Graham Pearson of the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada. Pearson studied a diamond from the transition zone that had been carried to the surface in a volcano, and found that it contained water-bearing ringwoodite, the first strong evidence that there was much water in the transition zone.

“Since our initial report of hydrous ringwoodite, we’ve found another ringwoodite crystal, also containing water, so the evidence is now very strong,” said Pearson.

So far, Jacobsen has evidence only that the watery rock sits beneath the U.S. He now wants to find out if it wraps around the entire planet.

“We should be grateful for this deep reservoir,” he said. “If it wasn’t there, it would be on the surface of the Earth, and mountain tops would be the only land poking out.”

