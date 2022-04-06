The Reel Life: RCD one of county’s best-kept secrets

The Napa County Resource Conservation District is one of the Napa Valley’s best-kept secrets, doing exceptional work to save fish and the environment.

According to naparcd.org, it "was established in June 1945 as a special district under Division 9 of the California Public Resources Code. Created to develop and further soil and water conservation, the RCD, like its many counterparts throughout the state and nation, is an autonomous, self-governing local government agency. The RCD is truly a grass-roots organization dedicated to implementing projects on public and private lands and educating landowners and the public about resource conservation on a voluntary basis.

“Poor land management practices during the Dust Bowl drought of the 1930s resulted in an environmental disaster that shook the nation into recognizing soil erosion as a menace to the national welfare. In 1937, the president sent a model state act to each state governor for forming conservation districts to conserve and protect soil, water, and related resources, and the State of California enacted legislation based on this model in 1938.

Their mission is to “empower the community to voluntarily conserve, protect and restore natural resources in a landscape that supports agriculture, urban areas, and wild spaces. We provide technical assistance, educational programs, monitoring programs and funding sources to help land managers improve their conservation practices.”

Their guiding principles are to help farmers, ranchers and landowners, to educate and engage youth and community, and to improve local environmental knowledge.

The RCD has identified 118 fish barriers in the Napa River Watershed. These are, in many cases, culverts under roads that prevent the spawning salmon and steelhead from reaching their ultimate goal. With the tireless work of this organization, many of the high-impact sites have already been removed or corrected.

My stepdaughter and I have personally been involved with a barrier removal project on Sulphur Creek in St. Helena. Another fish-related project is the “rotary screw trap” that catches fish in the Napa River each winter and helps determine the type and number of fish that frequent the river.

Lakes and rivers

I heard reports that a few bass and crappie have been landed at Lake Hennessey as the water warms. The king salmon bite at Lake Berryessa has continued to be strong, most fish being caught at 50 feet in front of Markley Cove. The Kokanee have been playing hide and seek, limiting on one day and a scratch bite on the next.

Ocean and bays

A cold front moved through the Bay Area last week, making the halibut bite a bit tough. Two things halibut don’t like is reduced salinity and bad water clarity.

I fished Tuesday with the Pacific Angler and we bagged five keeper halibut and about 25 shakers. Two of the keepers were over 20 pounds. The results were about one fish a rod for the fleet.

Mother Nature did not cooperate with the rock fish and salmon opener. Small craft advisories were posted for the entire weekend. Most of the fleets had canceled their trips while waiting for the small craft advisory to subside.

However, I did see a few reports from the area. Diamond Sportfishing out of Emeryville braved the seas to get their six anglers six salmon to 12 pounds fishing Duxbury reef. The New Easy Rider out of Berkeley took 16 eager anglers who caught 14 salmon to 15 pounds. The new 24-inch minimum size limit will make early season fishing a bit more difficult.

Rick Powers piloted the New Sea Angler out of Bodega Bay, where his 19 customers landed 32 salmon to 16 pounds. Merlin of the Reel Magic reported in with limits for his three clients; blue hoochies were the top producer.

The New Captain Pete from Half Moon Bay had 11 anglers aboard and they boated 20 salmon to 20 pounds, just a couple short of boat limits.

Brent Randol can be reached at brentrandol@comcast.net or 707-481-3319.