Lakes and rivers

Sweeney Sports reported that the water in the Napa River cleared up over the past week and that there are reports of stripers being caught on cut anchovies and live bait like minnows — as well as split tails, although those are hard to find.

The Sweeney’s crew went out sturgeon fishing on Tuesday. While they marked a good concentration of them in the main channel, they could not get them to bite. The crew moved around between the rail bridge and the Highway 37 bridge, finding schools of sturgeon. Each time, they anchored up and threw everything they had at them — eel, ghost shrimp, grass shrimp, and worms in every imaginable combination. However, at the end of the day, all they had to show were a couple of lazy bites. Several other boats were out sturgeon fishing at the same time, but they did not see anyone getting a solid hookup.

Robinson Rancheria in Lake County has received California Department of Fish and Wildlife funding to complete a feasibility study on carp and goldfish removal. Fishing boats with 1,000-foot seine nets will be deployed throughout Clear Lake to support future capture and removal of carp and goldfish.

Multiple deployments will be conducted in areas throughout Clear Lake where radio tagged carp have been detected. All areas where net deployment and successful capture is documented will be mapped as future potential netting areas for carp and goldfish removal.

Partners involved in the CDFW-funded feasibility study include WSB (project contractor), CDFW, Big Valley Rancheria, and the Lake County Water Resource Department. Marine Patrol has been notified and made aware of the feasibility study and identified locations.

Lake Berryessa water has cleared up quite a bit and anglers fishing for bass are doing well. Bass should start pushing up on beds soon as spring approaches. The trout action seems to be quite slow still. A suggestion for achieving success would include moving around to find the bait balls. If fishing the surface let out 100-foot setbacks, but when using downriggers it is best to keep setbacks 45 to 50 feet. Troll speedy shiners and any kind of spoon or rapala.

Pacific lamprey

Juvenile Pacific lampreys endure a transition from immaturity to adulthood. After spending up to seven years burrowed in the riverbed feeding on algae, they begin to undergo a physical metamorphosis that transforms their eyeless, infant bodies into a 25-inch-long, multi-fanged, bloodsucking creatures. This is also when they leave their home to venture downstream to the ocean, where they can travel to depths of 2,600 feet.

Lamprey migrations, both upstream and downstream, occur en masse. Immature Pacific lamprey, called ammocoetes, emerge from the sediment together — usually between December and June, when higher flows help to wash them downstream.

While sampling juvenile Chinook salmon, the Napa Resource Conservation District sometimes captures up to several hundred ammocoetes and juvenile lampreys in a single day. They also occasionally capture large adult lampreys in the rotary screw trap in the Napa River. If juveniles survive the perilous journey to the sea, they return upstream to spawn after one to three years.

Adult Pacific lamprey all make the journey upstream together, typically between February through June, swamping rivers up and down the Pacific coasts in a wriggling mob that pulsates upstream each night under the cover of darkness. They climb as far as they can upriver, latching onto rocks with their oral disc to fight against the current. Adults spend a year in the river before they find a suitable riffle where they can construct a nest in the gravel, called a redd, in which to deposit their eggs.

Longnose lancetfish

Willy Vogler from Lawson’s Landing reported a longnose lancetfish washed up on Dillon Beach last week. They see one of these every few years, as these fish usually live in 6,000 feet of water in the Pacific Ocean. This species grows to 85 inches in total length and a weight of 20 pounds and is sometimes known as the cannibal fish due to its extremely large teeth.

Willy reported one that came in alive, so it was fileted and cooked. However the taste test made it clear as to why there is no commercial fishery for these fish. While they may be cool looking, they are not very tasty for consumption.

A sad story came in from Tomales Bay, where a kayaker ventured out in the dark in hazardous seas to collect his crab pots. Unfortunately, he flipped his kayak and was found deceased a few days later. Boating and fishing can be dangerous in inclement weather, so always be safe out there.

Napa Resource Conservation District scholarships

The RCD is now accepting applications from Napa County students for the Emerging Environmental Leaders Scholarship. This opportunity is open to students graduating from any high school, high school equivalent, or GED program in Napa County. Its goal is to celebrate, recognize and empower young leaders who have demonstrated exceptional interest and participation in environmental, conservation, and stewardship activities. Two awards of $1,000 are available.

Students are encouraged to participate in, and keep track of, all environmental extracurricular service projects and activities.

Napa RCD, its donors, and community partners have awarded over $10,000 in scholarships to next generation leaders. Visit naparcd.org/scholarship to apply.

Hawaiian sperm whale

On a recent trip to the Big Island, I was reading the local news about a 56-foot-long endangered sperm whale that washed ashore in Kauai. The dead whale was first observed floating on the reef off Lydgate Beach on Kauai’s east shore. A high tide carried it onto the beach, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.

After scientists performed a necropsy on the whale, researchers at the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Health and Stranding Lab examined the marine debris found inside the whale's stomach that included six hagfish traps, seven types of fishing net, two types of plastic bags, a light protector, fishing line, and a float from a net. The consensus was that having some of this trash lodged in its airway contributing to the whale’s death.

The size of the opening from the intestinal tract into the stomach is relatively small and there is certainly substantial enough volume of foreign objects to cause a blockage. The presence of undigested fish and squid lends further evidence of a blockage. Thankfully, this is the first sperm whale in Hawaiian waters where they have seen this kind of ingestion of discarded fishing gear and nets.

