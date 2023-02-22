Sweeney’s Sports has been receiving reports of stripers being caught on cut anchovies and live bait in the Napa River. They also suggest using cured ghost shrimp/worm combo for bait fishing. Anglers have also been successful with rattle traps and swim baits. The water cleared up enough that the stripers are out on the hunt.

At Lake Berryessa, the bait remains deep between 60 and 80 feet, and the trout bite has yet to materialize. Bass fishing remains solid at depths to 40 feet with umbrella rigs, spoons, or plastics on the drop-shot. The lake is at 67% of capacity.

Ocean and bays

A few friends and I left out of Alameda last week for a crab-only trip on the Pacific Angler. We ran 15 miles west of the Golden Gate Bridge to pull the 15 crab pots. We ended up with crab limits of 10 for the three of us, plus another 20 for the crew. We even threw back another 30 Dungeness crabs.

Ross Corbet ran his first halibut trip in the South Bay, catching 10 legal halibut and one shaker. They were trolling frozen anchovies near San Francisco International Airport. With all fresh water in the bay, I was surprised at the success, but this is definitely a good sign for the upcoming season. Look for most party boats to start their striper/halibut combo trips in March.

How much water flows from Sierra to Central Valley?

Experts from NASA say a previously unmeasured underground source accounts for about 10% of all the water that enters the highly-productive Central Valley farmland each year.

The NASA study shows an average of four million acre-feet of water is delivered through the soil and fractured rocks under California’s Sierra Nevada mountains to the Central Valley annually.

Federal officials say the Central Valley encompasses only 1% of the nation’s farmland but produces 40% of the country’s fruits, vegetables, and nuts annually. However, that is only possible because of the intensive groundwater pumping for irrigation as well as river and stream flows captured in reservoirs.

But experts say growers who are pumping more water than can be replenished by natural sources are causing the ground level to sink and requiring wells to be drilled deeper and deeper. They estimate that the Central Valley lost about 1.8 million acre-feet of groundwater per year between 2006 and 2021.

After decades of pumping, underground water resources are dwindling. Wells in the Tulare Basin now must be drilled as much as 3,500 feet (over 1,000 meters) deep to find adequate water.

With water getting to be more scarce in the Central Valley due to climate change and human use, federal officials say studies like this offer a chance to better protect the remaining resources.

In the study led by scientist Donald Argus of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, researchers said they found that groundwater volumes fluctuate more widely between dry and wet years than had been previously known.

Winter crappie fishing basics

While certain fish species can be harder to catch when water temperatures drop, winter crappie fishing turns on and creates fantastic opportunities for beginning anglers who want to target panfish on ultralight tackle.

When you’re crappie fishing in winter, focus on areas near brush piles, standing timber, or boat docks where they are likely to congregate in dense schools.

On overcast days during the winter, crappie are often active throughout the day. You might hear a lot about crappie fishing at night during the summer since the evening hours bring the coolest water temperatures, but there is no need to limit yourself to night fishing or low-light periods (dawn and dusk) if you’re fishing on a cloudy winter day.

The best all-around winter crappie fishing rod is a 6.5- to 7-foot ultralight rod rated for 2- to 6-pound test line (lure weights of 1/32 ounce to 1/4 ounce) with fast action to detect subtle bites. Pair the rod with a 1000 series spinning reel, or buy a crappie rod and reel combo that comes pre-spooled with line and is ready to catch fish. Stock your tackle box with tube jigs, marabou jigs, small spinnerbaits, and jigging spoons, since they are some of the best lures to use to use when crappie fishing in winter. Live minnows also produce excellent action, so consider stopping at your local bait shop if you are planning a family fishing trip.

All three of our local lakes, Berryessa, Clear and Hennessey, hold an ample supply of white crappie.

