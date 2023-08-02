Lakes and rivers

In Lake Berryessa, targeting trout, bass, and catfish is your best bet right now. The Kokanees and kings are spread out, but will still occasionally find your speedy shiners. Catfishing has been productive with bottom rigs using hot dogs, nightcrawlers, anchovies, expired chicken breast, etc. Night fishing seems to produce the largest fish.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

At Lake Tahoe, Kokanee were starting to get more attention until they moved north and west during the past week, taking some time to relocate the schools. Limits of Kokanee are taken at depths from 40 to 70 feet with micro-hoochie or wedding rings. Mackinaw fishing is excellent in the mornings, but it slows to a grind in the afternoon. Jigging, drifting live minnows, or trolling large 6- to 8-inch swimbaits remains effective. The mackinaw are feeding on both the kokanee and the planted cutthroat smolts.

Oceans and bays

The nearshore rockfish season opened Sunday and the rockfish were less than cooperative up the coast from the Golden Gate, possibly due to a large swell. Limits of rockfish were possible, but it definitely required putting in the time and effort. The weather has kept boaters from chasing bluefin tuna for the past several days, but anglers are geared up for the next weather window. Hopefully the winds will subside in August and open up more opportunities for fishing success.

Deepwater rockfishing was also on hold due to the weather. Most trips will now try to focus on the coast and the Farallons until later in the season. The North Bar is holding the largest halibut but gets rough on the shallow shoals, limiting access to good weather windows.

200-pound bluefin tuna turns up in Salish Sea

As reported by the SeaDoc Society, researchers on Orcas Island stumbled on a bizarre discovery, finding a 5½-foot-long bluefin tuna washed ashore on Crescent Beach.

It marks the first time a bluefin tuna has ever been scientifically documented in the Salish Sea, and how it ended up hundreds of miles away from its usual home has scientists baffled.

Because it was in the inner channel, scientists found it quite puzzling as to not only how it got to Washington but how it made its way to a tiny little inlet of islands there.

Other researchers were similarly shocked by the sudden appearance of the giant tuna.

“What is this doing here?” asked SeaDoc Society Science Director Joe Gaydos. “This is crazy to see this thing, which made me think that I needed to double check the ID on this.’”

This tuna is going to get a lot of attention from scientists across the region. They will want to study its skeleton, test it for harmful algal toxins, and figure out what it was eating while it was here. That could give researchers more of an idea as to what it was doing in our waters.

2023 commercial Dungeness crab season

The Department of Fish and Wildlife reported the final numbers for this year’s crab season: there were 21 million pounds of Dungeness crab harvested across the California coast. Total value was $54.4 million. Dungeness crab remains a top-tier fishery and economic driver here in coastal NorCal.

Why wetlands matter

The EPA defines wetlands as “areas where water covers the soil or is present either at or near the surface of the soil all year or for varying periods of time during the year, including during the growing season.”

We often overlook the value of our wetlands. They are a valuable element in our fight against climate change. Elimination of wetlands turns once-lush areas into deserts. Wetlands act as giant sponges retaining moisture and allowing all of us to benefit.

Wetlands provide wildlife habitat and encourage biodiversity, prevent flooding by giving water places to slow down and spread out, purify water naturally, prevent erosion of banks and shorelines, and provide natural air conditioning as air moves over the surface of the water it cools

In 2022, The Pew Trust reported, “The research calculated how much carbon dioxide the (San Francisco) Bay’s tidal wetlands captured from the atmosphere and stored — a process known as “blue carbon” — between 1990 and 2020. Over those three decades, the bay wetlands represented a “net carbon sink,” meaning they sequestered more carbon than they released.”

Today in sports history: Aug. 3 1949: National Basketball Association merger 1990: Professional Golfers Association 1996: Andre Agassi, the Dream Team and the U.S. women’s 400-meter relay team win Olympic gold medals 2003: Annika Sorenstam completes a career Grand Slam 2006: Champ Car driver Cristiano da Matta needs surgery to remove a ruptured blood vessel in his head 2012: Michael Phelps rallies to win the 100-meter butterfly for his third gold of the London Games 2013: Katie Ledecky wraps up a brilliant performance at the world swimming championships with her fourth gold medal