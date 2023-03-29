Oceans and bays

Golden State Sportfishing has been targeting sturgeon in the Delta with great success. Most days limits are the rule with a few fish over the slot limit and a few below. This bite should continue until the fresh water releases subside.

Lakes and rivers

After the latest round of storms, Lake Berryessa surpassed an elevation of 426 feet, 14 feet from full. Due to the shape of the lake, it takes a massive amount of water to fill the last 10 feet. As we move into spring and our storms get less intense, it is doubtful that the lake will fill this year, but it is still encouraging to see the improved water conditions.

Trout Creek Outfitters reported the Truckee River flows took a bit of a roller-coaster ride last week, starting at under 500 cubic feet per second and peaking at 1,250 CFS at the Boca confluence. The water is on a downward trajectory and should have some great fishing opportunities for the next few weeks.

There have been reports on successful trout fishing using streamers, and they expect this trend to continue and even improve. Spring is a good time to fish streamers when combined with the high flows and stained water. The streamers of choice have been on the larger side, in the 4-inch range, and with the current water color, black has been a good choice. When nymph fishing, attractor nymphs are best now with a focus on Stonefly nymphs, worms, eggs, or larger mayfly or caddis nymphs with some flash. The focus should be on soft eddies behind boulders, tailouts at the end of a deep bucket, or the seams where fast water and slow water meet. With the extra bit of turbidity in the water in the lower river, the upper stretches on the California side will likely provide better fishing. However the water will be on the colder side up high, so fishing midday through the afternoon as water temperatures warm will produce better results.

If you want to catch trout, Camanche Lake is your best bet. Trout plants continue with 900 pounds of Mount Lassen rainbows released at the North Shore Marina and another 500 pounds of Lightning trout and 400 pounds of rainbows at the South Pond. Power bait or nightcrawlers are working best at the pond as trolling has slowed with the main lake becoming stained near the Narrows with debris on the surface. The lake rose from 69% to 77%.

Rumsey Gauge

The natural level of Clear Lake is maintained by the Grigsby Riffle, which is a rock sill located at the confluence of Cache and Seigler Creeks near Lower Lake. The natural low water level of Clear Lake was established as "Zero Rumsey" and all subsequent lake measurements are based on this elevation.

As a legal measure, the Gopcevic Decree of 1920 establishes Zero Rumsey as 20.01 feet below the center of the large concrete star at the northeast corner of court house yard in Lakeport. Zero Rumsey is equivalent to 1,318.25 feet above sea level and full lake is established as 7.56 feet on the Rumsey Gauge.​ After several years of drought, Clear Lake dropped to minus 2.5 Rumsey, and water no longer flowed out of the lake. The lake currently sits at 8.5 Rumsey, which is a half a foot from flood level. This will make for a great fishing year as we move into summer.

Largest fish

I read an interesting article listing the 50 largest fish caught in the United States and three in the top 50 were caught in California! In 1985, Gary Jasper caught a 339-pound striped marlin near the Catalina Islands. In 1983, a 468-pound white sturgeon was landed in the San Pablo Bay by Joey Pallotta and in 1997, Don Giberson landed a 90-pound albacore tuna off Santa Cruz. That is some impressive fishing out of our home state!

