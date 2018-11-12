The Coastal Mountain Conference, the athletic conference that comprises the North Central Leagues, announced the all-league teams for volleyball last week and several St. Helena players were featured.
Highlighting the trio of Saints who earned spots is senior Kallie Beltrami with her selection to the North Central League I all-league second team. Rounding out the list of Saints are senior Brooke Preston and junior Ellie Blakeley, who both earned honorable mentions.
The Saints rebounded from a slow start in league play to finish in third place at 8-5 in the NCL I. St. Helena finished the year 13-13 overall and saw its season end in the first round of the North Coast Section playoffs to Kelseyville.
The Knights went 33-7 overall and won the NCL I with a 14-0 record. They also boast the leagues co-MVPs in junior Allison Bryant and senior Payton Conrad.