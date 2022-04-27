Time Out With …: Aguilera succeeded without college

Tony Aguilera, a 2004 St. Helena High graduate, played soccer for the Saints as a sophomore, junior and senior.

Whitt: You are married to Kelsea Jimenez. I remember covering you both when you were kids. Do you remember the first time you met Kelsea?

Aguilera: I do. I was hanging out with some friends and — she’s going to hate this (smiling) — she was on her way to a party with a couple of her friends.

Whitt: You guys were in high school?

Aguilera: Yeah. I was a senior and she was a freshman. The friend who was driving was friends with us, and so he pulled over, saw us, said hi, the passenger said hi, and then she popped out from the back seat and she’s like “Hey, I’m Kelsea.” From there, I told my friend, whose nickname was Slim, "That girl’s going to be my girlfriend one day," and 18 years later she’s my wife (laughing). … But she will deny that (smiling). I remember that day clearly. I will never forget.

Whitt: Did you go to college, and what did you study?

Aguilera: I went to the JC in Napa. I had goals of being a math teacher and also working in accounting, but things didn’t work out. I stopped going to school to work and help the family out with some stuff.

Whitt: Your mom, right?

Aguilera: My mom, well, my parents, my siblings. I want to be part of their lives. It was just hard to really try to balance everything and just school wasn’t for me at the time. I always want to go back and get some kind of accounting degree. But with two kids, it’s a little hard to do.

Whitt: Are you the oldest of five siblings?

Aguilera: I am, yes. I’m the oldest. There are four boys and one girl.

Whitt: Where do you work? You have blossomed and branched out a little bit.

Aguilera: I worked for my former boss, John Helfrick, who is a very good friend of mine to this day. I started off just making boxes, packing wine, and then I became a manager and then general manager. When he closed up his shop, I opened my own business, Bodega Shipping. We’ve been in business now for, going on 10 years. Kelsea and I started this together with the help of my siblings, Rami and Isaias. Without them three, the business wouldn’t be what it is today.

Whitt: You mentioned you have two boys. How long have you and Kelsea been married?

Aguilera: On Sept. 2 it will be five years … and we will have been together for 15 years on Sept. 1.

Whitt: Your two boys, what are their ages now?

Aguilera: Juan — Juanito — will turn 3 on May 2 and then my youngest, Jayden, is going on 10 months. He will be 1 on June 26.

Whitt: What is the biggest lesson you and Kelsea would like to impart to your boys?

Aguilera: To be good people. To be good humans, be caring, respectful, and hard workers.

Whitt: What is the biggest lesson that you’ve learned from Kelsea?

Aguilera: There’s a lot. One is how to love. She’s very loving. She’s patient. I’m still trying to get the patience down. It’s hard. But really, how to love, and how to be myself. She’s definitely given me confidence in doing what I want to do, reaching for my goals and knowing my work.

Whitt: What is your and Kelsea’s biggest objective with the business? What is the biggest lesson you want your boys to take away from watching you guys work and hopefully grow your business even more? You’ve got three outlets now, as I understand it.

Aguilera: Yes. The biggest objective I guess for my kids would be what they see is hard work pays off. Like I mentioned, school wasn’t really for me at the time. But that shouldn’t stop us from reaching our goals or from doing what we want to do in life. Sometimes school isn’t for everybody, for whatever reason. But hard work will definitely pay off and definitely get you the respect and everything that you want in life. I grew up in a low-income family in low-income housing, Stonebridge Apartments, where a lot of us at the time felt like we were second-class to a lot of people. We didn’t get to enjoy a lot of the perks that a lot of other kids did. I want those kids who grew up in similar (situations) as I did to know that, hey, there are people out there that believe in you and will help you get to where you need (to be). And this business that we have, Kelsea and I both use it as hopefully a teaching lesson. Like, look what we came from and look what we have. This business has helped us help out a lot of other people and really that’s my main thing in life.

Whitt: What is the biggest lesson that you learned from your mom?

Aguilera: Oh man. The biggest thing from her is to be compassionate, be caring, and take care of one another. That’s one thing that I’ve learned from her. And the one thing I’ve learned from my dad is just work hard — he being the immigrant here, not knowing anything, to then being a vineyard supervisor for one of the biggest vineyard companies here in Northern California.