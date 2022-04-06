Time Out with … : Three-sport league champ now Dr. Begerow

Brian Begerow, a 2012 St. Helena High graduate, was a junior when he was named Napa County Baseball Player of the Year after leading the baseball team to its first league title in 33 years as a pitcher and second baseman. He also helped the football and basketball teams win league crowns that school year. It was the first in basketball since 1980-81, when the Saints’ head coach of the last four years, Jim Gamble, was a senior on the team.

Begerow went to graduate from Boise State University in the spring of 2016 with a degree in health sciences. He also earned a doctoral degree in physical therapy from the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences in San Marcos in 2018, and now works as a early intervention physical therapist in San Diego.

Whitt: What attracted you to physical therapy first as a major then as a career?

Begerow: Well, in high school I had a rotator cuff injury playing football and had to go through the whole physical therapy grind out in Napa for a while. I just loved the interaction daily and, actually, the reward that it gave me in terms of coming back and probably having my best high school athletic season when baseball came around. That’s what I originally thought I wanted to do, be into sports, and that’s how it kind of got me into physical therapy.

Whitt: How would you define a perfect day or an ideal day professionally?

Begerow: A perfect day professionally would be to have even just one kid that I see a day show an improvement, like, be able to take their first step or be able to crawl for the first time, something like that — or seeing the parents really excited about something that their kid does.

Whitt: What attracted you to working with kids?

Begerow: Well, I’ve always just enjoyed playing around with kids. But in PT school, I had the opportunity to do a program where we treated some kids that came into the classroom once a week and something clicked. Being able to interact with them and, then professionally when I got my first chance to get my foot in the door, taking over for a friend, I knew I loved it. But there was a Friday when I got home and I got a text message from one of the moms that I was working with and it was a video of the kid walking for the first time. I was hooked from then. I knew that’s what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.

Whitt: How old was the youngster?

Begerow: At that point, she was a little over 2, but with complications at birth and stuff like that. We’d been working on it for a long time to get her walking.

Whitt: You are a married man and you are now a dad for the first time. What is the best thing about being a dad?

Begerow: Well, that’s a loaded question. Every day is the best thing about being a dad, just the smile in the morning and her excitement and her growing every day. And another sense of purpose that you have in your own life with taking care of her. For all the other dads out there, the Daddy-daughter connection is something that you have no idea what it is until you experience it. It’s something I’m very thankful for every day.

Whitt: What is the No. 1 one lesson you and your wife, Brittany, want to teach your daughter?

Begerow: I think that the No. 1 lesson I want to teach Isla is probably something that her mother shows every day, and that I get a chance to do — to care for other people and put your own life passion into showing respect and providing help to other people, whether that is in health care or whether that is in whatever you choose to do in life. That comes back to you as a reward 10 times over if you do that.

Whitt: What sports did you play at St. Helena High School?

Begerow: I played football, basketball and baseball for all four years. …. And you were sitting there for most of the games (laughing), the painful ones and the not-so-painful ones. I miss the sports and the people all the time. Part of the reason why I’m playing golf now is just to scratch that competitive itch, whether it’s with myself or with other people now.

Whitt: What lessons that you learned from sports have you applied to your life since then?

Begerow: I think, professionally, your commitment to what you do plays out. In sports, the harder you work in practice, the harder you work at your craft, the better the results are. The same thing goes for physical therapy. I’m learning every day. I’m watching videos, taking courses every day to try to get better at what I do, and learning from the failures that I have or the struggles that I have and trying to take that into the next patient — like the next game, for metaphorical purposes.