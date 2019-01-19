Cloverdale High’s JV girls basketball team cruised past host St. Helena High 54-15 Friday night.
The game was never in doubt. The Eagles held a 16-3 lead after the first quarter, and improved their advantage to 28-10 by halftime and to 41-10 by the end of the third quarter.
Summer Lands scored a game-high 20 points for the Eagles.
Meanwhile, Andrea Tobon led the Saints’ offense with seven points. Sophomore guard Harper McClain and Loren Maher scored three points apiece and Tina Almanza added two points.