Top St. Helena Sports Stories of 2022: Droughts end in spring for Saints’ ball teams

The playoff drought the St. Helena High softball program ended in early 2022 was so long, 21 years, a player from the last Saints team to reach the postseason was inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame five months later.

It was quite a season for the 2022 Saints, whose second-place finish in the North Central League wasn’t official until they lost at first-place Fort Bragg in their regular-season finale. With an earlier 3-2 loss to visiting Clear Lake, they went 11-2 in league play and earned the No. 2 seed in the North Coast Section Division 5 playoffs.

After getting a first-round bye and blanking No. 7 South Fork 2-0 in the NCS quarterfinals, they atoned for the Clear Lake loss by edging the seventh-seeded Cardinals 2-1 at home in the semifinals. That earned them a long ride to the Hoopa Valley Reservation, in the middle of Humboldt County, where they dropped a 3-1 decision to No. 1 seed Hoopa Valley.

They continued their season as the No. 2 seed in the Northern California Division V playoffs, and opened with an 18-0 rout of No. 7 Point Arena. A 4-2 semifinal loss to No. 7 seed Los Altos Hills finally ended the season for St. Helena, which finished 18-9 overall.

Third-year head coach Brandon Farrell lost only two of his 15 players to graduation, however. The returners are expected to include top pitcher and hitter Ari Farrell, who shared Napa County Softball Player of the Year honors with Vintage senior Shelby Morse and American Canyon senior Raegan Jackson. Farrell had a team-high .456 batting average with 38 RBIs, and rang up 187 strikeouts in 110 innings pitched with a 1.56 ERA.

Also expected back are:

— All-County Player of the Year finalist Tahlia Smith, a freshman pitcher and shortstop who hit .425, scored 36 runs, stole 37 bases, sported a 2.20 ERA and struck out 93 batters in 47 innings

— All-County Defensive Player of the Year Sofia Cupp, a junior who made only 3 errors in 239 chances and hit .338 with a .443 on-base percentage, 29 runs scored and 19 stolen bases

— All-County Defensive Player of the Year finalist Linnea Cupp, a junior who made 1 error in 95 chances, hit .305, tied for the team high with 6 doubles among her 18 hits, and was second among the Saints with 17 RBI and third with 18 runs scored

— All-County Defensive Player of the Year finalist Skylar Freutel, a junior who playing second base and made 3 errors in 60 chances

Saints win first league baseball title since 2013

Led by senior Jasper Henry, the NCL I Most Valuable Player, St. Helena swept Fort Bragg in a regular season-ending doubleheader on the road to clinch the league title outright with a 14-1 record.

The Saints hadn’t ruled the league since 2013. They had made two playoff appearances in their seven seasons since, losing 3-2 in the first round to both Piedmont in 2016 and Middletown in 2019. They also fell in the first round this year, 12-5 to Fortuna.

Head coach Joe Herdell's team finished 17-8 overall in 2022, led also by six other all-league honorees — seniors Harrison Ronayne, Miles Harvey, Spencer Printz and Orlando Segura and juniors Thomas Herdell and Josh Johnson.