The St. Helena Fall bocce league wrapped up play and determined a champion last weekend.
Seeded fourth in the tournament, the Hard Knocks took home the Fall season title, beating the Ball Bumpers in the championship match.
The members of the Hard Knocks are Larry Swearingen, Scotti Stark, David Dunlap, MaryAnne Kraft, Jack Anthony, Mel Juler and Michelle Lui.
The Hard Knocks advanced to the championship match by defeating the Free Agents in the semifinals, while the Ball Bumpers downed Ill Pallino to advance.
Ill Pallino eventually defeated the Free Agents to take third place in the tournament.
The Hard Knocks claiming first in the championship was somewhat of a surprise given the regular season rankings. The Ball Bumpers, Ill Pallino and Free Agents all tied for first place in the standings. Playoff matchups were determined at random.
"We had a great season for Fall Bocce and were incredibly fortunate with weather (Other than one rain cancellation and 43 degree playing temps for the Playoffs and Championships)," St. Helena Parks and Recreation Supervisor Stephanie Iacobacci said in an email.