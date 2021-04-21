Upvalley Report: Pacific Union College Prep runners shine

Pacific Union College Prep senior Gabriel Delgadillo won the boys division and Calistoga High senior Julia Heth claimed girls honors at a meet their schools hosted against Technology of Rohnert Park and Cloverdale on the course behind Pacific Union College in Angwin on March 7.
Matthew Lee, athletic director at PUC Prep, coached the Pioneers this season.
“We haven't had a cross country team for a while and we just started up again since it's one of the only things we can do right now,” he said.
Delgadillo won both races hosted by Calistoga and PUC Prep, including the recent on in 20:47, and took second in another meet.
“He's a strong competitor and works hard for his successes,” Lee said.
Also running for PUC Prep on April 7 were junior Christian Westenrider (26:43), sophomore Everett Fenk (24:11), and freshmen Lauren Eckhart (23:51) and Diego Mariano (24:53).
“Lauren's hard work has been an inspiration to many on her team and her cheerfulness rubs off on all of them,” Lee said. “While naturally pulled to team sports, Everett gave cross country a try this year and has excelled with his hard work on the course.
“Like many of his teammates, Diego had never run more than a mile prior to joining the cross country team this season. He has steadily improved his performance in each of his races, with his strongest showing of the season today. Christian has worked hard this season and has been a motivator for many to improve.”
With the boys and girls all running one race in the small meet, Heth was just outsprinted at the finish by the fourth-place male finisher.
“She welcomed the competition,” Wildcats coach Casey Jones said, “since the last three races she won without any competition.”
Fellow senior Tully Leonard finished with a super sprint of her own.
“Tully is ready for her favorite sport, track,” Jones said.
Calistoga was to open its track and field season Wednesday against Technology, Mendocino, Sonoma Academy and host Cloverdale.
Varsity Softball
Saints improve to 6-2
St. Helena blanked visiting Justin-Siena 6-0 in a nonleague game on April 14, routed Clear Lake 17-2 in a five-inning North Central League I home game on Friday, and walloped Willits 19-8 in another league contest on the road Tuesday.
Against Justin-Siena, the Saints (6-2, 4-0 NCL I) got offense from Mia Wagner (2 for 3, RBI, run scored), Sofia Cupp (1 for 3, RBI, run scored), Alexandra Hill (1 for 3), Skylar Fruetal (1 for 2, run scored), Alexa Avila (1 for 1), Aribella Farrell (walk, run scored), Linnea Cupp (two walks, run scored), and Gema Jimenez (hit by pitch, run scored).
Carter Dahline, who pitched a no-hitter in the season opener, held Justin-Siena two two hits and one walk while striking out eight in seven innings.
“Another well pitched game by Carter,” Saints head coach Brandon Farrell said. “Our bats were more aggressive towards the end of the game and it was nice to see us push across some runs in bunches.”
Dahline came to play offensively on Friday, nearly hitting for the cycle against Clear Lake. The senior went 4 for 4 with a home run, double, five RBIs, three runs scored and a stolen base to lead a 13-hit attack.
Fruetal was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, two runs and a stolen base; Blythe Brakesman went 2 for 3 and scored twice; and Sofia Cupp was 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases.
Farrell pitched a five-hitter with eight strikeouts, one walk and one earned run, and helped her cause by going 1 for 2 with an RBI, two walks, two stolen bases and three runs scored.
Hill went 1 for 2 with an RBI, walk and two runs scored; Wagner was 1 for 3 with a double, RBI and run scored; Jimenez went 1 for 3 with an RBI, two walks, a hit by pitch, and run scored; and Linnea Cupp had an RBI and run scored.
The Saints committed five errors at Willits and starting pitcher Dahline, who gave up all eight runs in three innings of work, was charged with only one earned run. She gave up six hits and three walks, striking out three. Farrell threw the last two frames, allowing one hit and one walk while whiffing five.
With the Wolverines making six errors, St. Helena won big despite outhitting the hosts just 10-7. Leading the bats were Farrell (2 for 3, two RBIs, two runs, stolen base), Hill (2 for 4, triple, two RBIs, three runs, walk) and Fruetal (2 for 4, double, two RBIs, run).
Also chipping in offense were Jimenez (1 for 4, two RBIs, run), Brakesman (1 for 2, three walks, three runs), Sofia Cupp (1 for 3, hit by pitch, two runs), Dahline (1 for 3, walk two runs), Linnea Cupp (RBI, three walks, two runs), Wagner (RBI, three walks, hit by pitch, two runs), Daniela Mendoza (walk, run, two stolen bases) and Jessica Ramirez (walk).
The Saints host Vintage in a nonleague game at 6 p.m. Thursday before resuming league play with a home game against Kelseyville at 4 p.m. Friday, and a home game against Middletown at 6 p.m. April 27.
Varsity Baseball
Saints fall to 2-2
The Saints, after amassing 14 hits in a season-opening win over Lower Lake on April 9, followed with an 8-3 North Central League I win at Cloverdale on April 13.
St. Helena broke it open with a two-out, six-run outburst in the second inning and improved to 2-0 in NCL I play.
Alejandro Guzman (two runs scored) kept St. Helena alive in the sixth with a good at-bat, fouling off several pitches before walking to put runners at first and second base with the top of the order coming up. Doubles by Jasper Henry (3 for 4, three RBIs, two runs scored) and Liam Gilson (1 for 5, two RBIs, one run scored) were followed by successive singles by Stacy Nelson (1 for 4, one RBI, one run scored), Brent Isdahl (1 for 2, two walks) and Miles Harvey (1 for 4).
In the third inning, Henry came up with his third hit of the day to score Guzman and make it 7-0. The Saints went up 8-2 in the seventh on a Henry sacrifice fly that brought home Spencer Printz (two walks, two runs scored).
Henry led off the game with a single and was on third base with two outs when Isdahl hit a hard grounder that the shortstop couldn’t handle, plating Henry.
Nelson, coming off a no-hitter against Lower Lake, pitched the first 4 1/3 innings this time. He allowed only two hits and two runs while striking out six, walking five and hitting a couple of batters. Gilson came on in relief and stifled the Cloverdale bats the rest of the way, striking out five and yielding only an unearned run in the seventh.
Also playing well for the Saints were catcher Harrison Ronayne (walk, sacrifice bunt), Justin Maldonado, Dominic Skinner and Printz.
“It was great to get out of here with a win,” said Saints head coach Darrell Quirici. “It was the first game played on Cloverdale’s new infield. It’s much slower than our field. The kids made adjustments and played well.
“This was a good win. Cloverdale beat Middletown last week, and Middletown is always one of the toughest teams in our league. This is a great group of kids and they have a chance, if they stay focused, to have a special season.”
But the Saints managed only 10 hits combined in their next two games, both at home – a 5-3 league loss to Clear Lake on Friday and a 17-1 nonleague loss to Justin-Siena on Saturday.
“The Clear Lake game was one of those that will stick in my craw for a while,” Quirici said.
The Saints led the Cardinals 2-1 after one inning and 3-2 after five, before giving up three runs in the top of the seventh. The first two Clear Lake batters reached on errors and were at first and second base when the third batter bunted. The catcher tried to get the lead runner at third, but the throw sailed over the third baseman’s head into left field. That allowed both runners to score, putting the Cardinals up 4-3, with the batter ending up at third. The runner held on a groundout to pitcher Liam Gilson, but scored on the next batter’s dribbler to the right side to make it 5-3 as Gilson threw out the batter. A popup ended the rally.
The Saints went down 1-2-3 in the bottom half, regretful they had left nine runners on base.
“Way too many missed opportunities as we left a multitude of runners stranded in scoring position,” Quirici said. “Liam was cruising along nicely with a tidy pitching performance. He was touched for a couple of runs early, one aided by his errant pickoff throw in the first, but was settled in nicely with a reasonably low pitch count.
“We entered the top of the seventh and that’s when the game turned into a should-have-been contest. The first two batters hit ground balls that should have been outs, and then it should have been an out at third on the bunt. Three runs scored without a ball being hit beyond the infield, and then we went quietly in the bottom of the frame. That is not the way you want your team to finish a game.”
The Saints out-hit the Cardinals 7-5, getting hits from Spencer Printz (3 for 4, double, RBI, two stolen bases), Nelson (2 for 3, walk, two stolen bases, two runs scored), Miles Harvey (1 for 3, double, RBI, walk), Brent Isdahl (1 for 4, double, run scored) and Jasper Henry (1 for 4). Justin Maldonado also had a walk.
But St. Helena committed five errors, two more than Clear Lake.
“We wasted a strong pitching performance by Liam,” Quirici said. “But you hope your team grows from a loss like this and learn the importance of finishing a game.”
Quirici said Saturday’s loss to Justin-Siena, which was called after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule, was “almost easier to swallow than the Clear Lake collapse.
“When you’re on the wrong end of a drubbing like that, you’ve got to doff your cap to your opponent and move on. Jeremy (Tayson, Justin-Siena head coach) and his staff have a quality team there. They outplayed us and outhit us one through nine. They looked more ready and focused than we did. We talked about that after the game and the kids realized they need turn the dial up and increase their focus.”
The Braves out-hit St. Helena only 7-3. Isdahl was 2 for 2 with a solo home run, an RBI and a run scored. Jasper Henry went 1 for 3, and Miles Harvey, Thomas Herdell and Alejandro Guzman each added a walk.
“Besides Brent’s hits, we struck a couple of good balls that didn’t find green,” Quirici said. “Jasper and Spencer each hit laser shots but were robbed by outstanding plays by the Justin defenders in center and left.”
The Saints were looking to bond this week during long road trips to Willits on Tuesday and Kelseyville on Friday.
JV Baseball
Justin-Siena 16, St. Helena 5 (6 innings)
The Braves won their season opener by the mercy rule, an inning early, at St. Helena (0-2) on Saturday.
For the Saints, Justice Penterman (three innings, five runs, two earned, three strikeouts, six walks) took the loss on the mound. Christian Meineke (1 2/3 innings, six earned runs, four hits, two strikeouts, two walks) and Josh Johnson (1 1/3 innings, five runs, two earned, four hits, strikeout, walk) finished up.
St. Helena’s three hits came from Wynton Meyer (1 for 2, two RBIs, stolen base), Johnson (1 for 3, RBI) and Meineke (1 for 1, walk, run scored). Also chipping in were Penterman (RBI, two runs scored), Will Meyer (two runs scored), Zantos Segura (two walks) and Micah Marquez (walk).
College Baseball
Napa Valley starts 1-2
The Storm opened their season with three games in two days against Bay Valley Conference foe Contra Costa, going 1-2 against the visitors from San Pablo.
On Thursday, St. Helena High graduate Caleb Jeske — the 2019 Napa County Player of the Year — had a walk, stolen base and run scored for the Storm.
Contra Costa bounced back by sweeping Friday’s doubleheader, 9-3 and 14-5.
A 2019 St. Helena product, Jack Adkins, took the loss in the first game after pitching the first 1 2/3 innings. He gave up five runs, all earned, on four hits, five walks, a hit batter, and two strikeouts.
In the seven-inning second game, Napa Valley got on the board in the fourth when Adkins (1 for 1, walk) had an RBI single.
Napa Valley hosts Mendocino in BVC action this week, at 2 p.m. Thursday and at noon and 3 p.m. Friday.
Prep Cross Country
St. Helena High senior Harper McClain placed in three events at the Chandler Rotary Open. It was held April 9 and 10 at Austin Field in Chandler, Arizona.
Running unattached, McClain was third in the finals of the Girls 3200 Meter Run (10:36.64), 11th in the finals of the Girls 1 Mile Run (5:05.92), and 11th in the finals of the Girls 1600 Meter Run (5:04.06).
Auto Racing
Abreu places in races
Rico Abreu of Rutherford placed in three feature races during the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series this month.
He was 21st and earned $1,000 in a 40-lap feature race on April 9 at Kokomo Speedway in Kokomo, Indiana.
Abreu was sixth and earned $2,150 in a 40-lap feature race at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri on April 3.
Also on April 3, he was 13th in a 40-lap feature at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55.