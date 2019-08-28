The St. Helena Adult Softball League crowned a new champion last week at Carpy Field.
Thanks to a late-inning comeback, We Got the Runs toppled Taylor’s Plumbing 11-9 in the championship game.
The game stood tied at 8-8 heading into the seventh and final inning after Taylor’s Plumbing had evened the score with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. But We Got the Runs surged back into the lead in their last inning of at-bats, scoring three runs in the top of the seventh.
Taylor’s Plumbing got a run back in the bottom half of the inning and had the tying run on base with two outs but We Got the Runs closed things out without further incident.
Making up the championship team are Danny Brink, Joey Brink, Ziggy Gutierrez , Miguel Mendez, Chayo Aguilera, Matt Craig, Gary Cisneros, Alan Rosenbrand, Alex Archer, Brandon Owen, Randall McKay, Jason Varozza, Kip Duarte and Jordan Locy.
In the third-place game, Scotty’s won by forfeit.