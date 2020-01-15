A World of Outlaws race scheduled for spring 2020 at Calistoga Speedway has been relocated due to the ongoing complications surrounding the sale of the Speedway to the County of Napa.
According to a press release issued by the World of Outlaws last week, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series race scheduled for Friday, April 10, at Calistoga Speedway has been relocated to Merced Speedway. Due to the change, another Outlaws race, the Ocean Speedway event, has been rescheduled for April 11 at Merced Speedway instead of in Watsonville as originally planned.
“The changes are the result of the Spring Calistoga Speedway event being canceled due to local governance matters,” the release read.
The released added that the World of Outlaws Wine Country Showdown scheduled for Sept. 19 at Calistoga Speedway is unaffected by the changes or the government matters. Tickets for that event are currently on sale.
The City of Calistoga and Napa County are in the midst of finalizing a purchase agreement, but the process has been delayed and the due diligence period has been extended to February 19.
Those who purchased tickets to the originally scheduled April 11 event at Calistoga Speedway will receive a credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account, to be used toward any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix, according to the release. Those who want a refund instead of having their account credited have 30 days to make that request.
Those wanting more details can call 844-DIRT-TIX and speak with a customer service representative about their options.