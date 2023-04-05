St. Helena Little League is sittin’ pretty in its 61st year.

The league kicked off its Grandstand Fundraising Campaign at the St. Helena Harvest Festival in October 2022 and, thanks to the generosity of the community, raised enough funds to renovate and restore the 50-year-old grandstands and dugouts at Crane Park’s East and West fields in time for Opening Day on March 25.

Some side fencing still needs to be installed, along with hooks in the dugouts and other small repairs, and so the league’s fundraising committee of Hugh Davies, Corey Beck, Lauren Pesch, Jeff Blaum, Anna Marie Longo and Matthew Heil has kept the fundraising campaign website active for anyone who would like to consider supporting the project. Visit givebutter.com/SHLL to donate.

Davies was happy to see the improvements made in what he said will the last of his several seasons on the SHLL board.

“We had a great fundraising campaign,” Davies said. “We were initially set up to do the upgrades to Crane Park in 2020, but we all know what happened in 2020 with the COVID problem, and that whole season kinda got washed out. We revived it this year and I’m really thankful for the community that’s come around. We’ve had over 80 donors and raised over $300,000 and, honestly, the field and whole complex here has never looked better, at least in my time.”

Heil, this year’s league president, talked about the history of the league after the ceremony.

“I stand on the shoulders of giants,” he said. “There’s a number of community members, such as (recent St. Helena High boys basketball head coach) Jim Gamble and (current St. Helena High baseball head coach) Joe Herdell, and many, many others who have come before me. We have one of the most vibrant followings. Baseball is about America and the fabric of the community comes together here at Crane Park on these two diamonds that the city leased to the Little League back in the 1960s, if my records are correct.

“Harold Smith & Sons, which was a company that had been here a long, long time, helped put together these grandstands back in the 1960s and they’ve been here ever since. To my knowledge, they’ve been repaired but not comprehensively overhauled, and in all my years — as a young boy, I played on these fields when I was 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 years old. I played for Ron and Gary Menegon and Steves Hardware was our sponsor, and many of the same businesses are still sponsoring the same teams they did back in the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s.”

Heil said Davies, from Schramsberg Vineyards in Calistoga, led the fundraising effort for redoing the grandstands.

“They had become unsafe, unsturdy and some of the wood was rotting out, so the Little League took it upon itself, with some cooperation from the city, which worked with us to approve these improvements,” he explained. “We stripped them completely bare, rebuilt them from the ground up, leaving the CMU (concrete masonry unit) walls but reroofing, refencing and putting all new decking down for the bleachers.

“We raised over $300,000. We’re still raising money now to replace some of the fences and gates that still need repair and replacement, but it’s really spectacular. We have over 200 children involved from ages 5 to 15 in this league and the thousands of hours of volunteerism from all the coaches and managers is truly inspiring. It’s an organization that is 100% community-led and volunteer-led. I’ve looked all around District 53, which is from Suisun to Calistoga and Sonoma, we have the largest rate of youth participation per capita of any league in the area.

“We have five teams in the minor leagues and three in the majors this year, and it’s really a healthy, vibrant league and we’re so excited to get back to normal after several years of the pandemic, drought and everything else. We’ve had a lot of rain, which we’re grateful for, but we’re ready now to play ball now this spring, and it’s really exciting.”

More than 225 players ages 6-14 on 21 baseball and softball teams were each introduced and lined the field for the ceremony.

The three Coach Pitch teams are the Seadogs, managed by Robbie Watermeyer, the Volcanoes, managed by Bill Thompson, and the Wizards, managed by Jeff Parady.

The five Super Rookies teams are the Cougars, managed by Stefano Particelli, the Lugnuts, managed by Michael Tillotson, the Rivercats, managed by Alma Gairbay, the Rockhounds, managed by Matt Fidge, and the Wildcats, managed by Ashley Withers.

The two Softball Minors teams are the Cubs, managed by Jeanne Morrill, and the Wolves, managed by Jeremy Webb.

The five Minors Baseball teams are the Jaguars, managed by Tony Leonardini, the Lions managed by Robbie Watermeyer, the Mustangs, managed by Ian White, the Panthers, managed by Jeff Blaum, and the Tigers, managed by Matt Anderson.

The three Majors Baseball teams are the Eagles, managed by Troy Watters, the Giants, managed by Jose Rodriguez, and the Red Sox, managed by Paul Villegas.

The one Intermediate Baseball team is managed by Bill Nancarrow.

There is also one Juniors Softball team, managed by Michael Grimes, and a Juniors Baseball team managed by Mark Ray.

Heil remarked how as an all-volunteer organization, SHLL wouldn’t be possible without the involvement of dedicated parents and the generous support of its sponsors. He thanked the sponsors, team managers, coaches and team volunteers for their commitment, along with fellow 2023 board members Chris Blanchard, Michelle Crebs, Jason Driscoll, Michael Grimes, Scott Harvey, Tony Leonardini, Elaine Lund, Jeanne Morrill, Mark Ray, Paul Villegas, Robbie Watermeyer, Beck, Blaum, Davies, Herdell and Longo.

After each team took the field, St. Helena American Legion Post 199 and St Helena BSA Troop 1 presented the American flag. A spectacular American flag also waved from the St. Helena Fire Department’s white ladder truck.

Baseball players Eli Kyle of the Rangers and Luca Mariano of the Crushers performed a beautiful rendition of the national anthem on their cellos.

In a tribute to continuing the tradition and legacy of SHLL, the League was honored to have former SHLL president, coach and longtime supporter Gamble throw out the first pitch. Jim’s curveball was caught by current Majors player Lucas Zuniga of the Eagles.

The ceremony concluded with one player from each team coming together on the mound to lead the crowd in spirited verses of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.”

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.

