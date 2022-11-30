Youth Cheer and Dance: Legacy Dance Collective set for dance-cheer event

St. Helena’s Legacy Dance Collective is one of 10 groups signed up to participate in the seventh annual Day of Dance and Cheer, hosted by the Napa High School Spiritleaders on Sunday, Dec. 11.

The largest dance event in the county, with more than 500 participating last year, it will be held in Messner Gym starting at noon. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

Hollie Johnson, Napa High School dance director, created the event to showcase all of the talent in the valley and bring unity for those that all share the same passion for dance and cheer. All schools and dance studios are invited to come for free to showcase their favorite routines. Coaches also come for free and are treated to a free lunch.

“We love bringing teams together,” Johnson said. “It’s my dancers’ favorite time of year. They always talk about the supportive environment and the new friends they make.”

Other groups signed up are Ikonic Dance Studio of Vallejo, NV Dance Company of Napa, American Canyon Cheer, The Dance House Napa Valley of Napa, Justin-Siena Dance Department, Napa Spiritleaders, NHS Dance Department, Vintage Cheer & Dance of Napa, and Vintage Performing Arts Dance of Napa.

Every year, the Spiritleaders make a donation from the event to a worthy cause. They have donated to the NorCal fire victims twice, as well as the Alaina Housley Voice Foundation, the Alzheimer’s Association and the National Down Syndrome Society. This year, they are donating to an NHS student fund for Gracie Marek, who is currently fighting bone cancer.

Tickets should be purchased ahead of time as the event may sell out. They are available by clicking a link at napahigh.nvusd.org/spiritleaders or in the bio on the instagram pages @nhsspiritleaders or @nhsdancedept. Email Johnson at hjohnson@nvusd.org for more information.