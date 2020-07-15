Youth Sports: Several St. Helena teams return to practice, others preparing to

Four months since the coronavirus pandemic brought them to a sudden halt, sports have finally returned to St. Helena.
While the high school resumed voluntary off-season workouts for football last Monday, there is currently more movement on the youth sports front. St. Helena Little League and Waves Aquatics have both been holding modified practices for the last few weeks, while Carpy Gang has now finalized plans to get its 2020 season up and running in late August.
The return of youth sports is in large part thanks to a concerted effort from league organizers in June. Dubbed the St. Helena Youth Sports Roundtable by some, the group involved league presidents from Carpy Gang and Little League, as well as other youth sports leaders in the Parks and Recreation department and at the high school. With guidance from county health officials, they were able to draft out return-to-play policies that would enable teams to resume activities in a safe manner.
Here’s where each league stands midway through July.
Little League
SHLL has been officially back and practicing for over three weeks at Crane Park and the high school field. Currently, the league is still in the early phases of its return to play policy, so practices currently only consist of skills work.
As part of their return to play policy, players and coaches must follow specific safety protocols before and during each practice. Those protocols include:
- Wearing face masks upon arrival and departure.
- Staggering arrival and departure to avoid congregating outside of practices.
- Undergoing temperature and health checks prior to practice that are logged and kept on file by the league.
- Sanitizing hands before taking the field.
- No use of dugouts, so all personal equipment gets placed on the field at a safe distance away from other gear.
- No sharing of equipment with the exception of baseballs during practice, a rule that was clarified by the County Health Office.
- No contact between players and coaches, such as high-fives or fist-bumps.
Instituting and enforcing these guidelines has not been difficult, SHLL President Blaum said, in part due to smaller team sizes. Only several families decided not to participate due to concerns about the virus but most others who aren’t practicing are simply out of town or unavailable, Blaum said.
In the oldest age group (13-14), which started practicing at the high school field the first week of July, there are around 20 players on two teams practicing twice a week. For the 12-13 age level, there are around 20-22 kids out instead of the usual 30-plus, while in the youngest division, there are currently 36 kids out – four teams of nine players – rather than the usual 50-plus.
The league had hoped, when it resumed most practices last month, that it could eventually expand the scope of activities to include inter-league scrimmages before it wraps up practices near the end of August. But with positive cases on the rise in Napa County, and in the state, along with new restrictions implemented this week, the window for that opportunity seems to be closing.
“I don’t know that we’re going to get to full-on games,” Blaum said. “I just think we’ll eventually run out of time with the way the county is going right now, closing indoor spaces and things. I see a huge resistance to any kind of movement forward.”
While the prospect of not being able to play games, or even scrimmages, this summer was on the minds of the SHLL board members as they discussed the return to play last month, their worries have since dissipated after the positive reception practices have received from players and parents alike.
“The kids are happy,” Blaum said. “We as a board and as managers, we’ve had a lot of moments where we’ve kind of sat there and thought ‘Is it worth it? If we’re not going to play games, it’s not worth it,’ and I think that attitude has changed now that we’ve been out on the field with the kids for the last couple weeks because it’s just getting them out there and letting them run and letting them play and see their friends, it’s really evident that this is something the kids miss and need. … Even though games may not be in our future, I think, to a man, all of our managers and coaches are all committed to continuing this.”
While his optimism for holding scrimmages is fading, Blaum said he has not completely ruled it out yet. The league has had no red flags with health checks over any of its three divisions of teams since practices started, Blaum said, which he hopes could allow the league to progress into more advanced phases of play.
“What we as an organization are trying to do is establish that we have X-amount of kids that have played together for this two-, three-, four-week period,” Blaum said. “We’ve followed the guidelines, we don’t have any cases or illness – hopefully that gets us to a point where we hear that it’s OK to comingle and have something close to a baseball game. That, quite honestly, is all we’re working towards right now. Even if it’s just a weekend of games or we have to use the pitching machine and it’s a modified version, we’re willing to take that.”
Waves
Waves Aquatics Napa Valley has been holding practices since early June, mostly at Napa Valley College, but is also still in the early phases of its return policy. Last Monday, though, the organization was able to resume activities at the pool at St. Helena High.
Like Little League, the team is also following strict health protocol, like pre-practice temperature checks, logging health data and physical distancing before and after arriving on site. There is also no evidence that COVID-19 can spread in a pool, so most precautions take place out of the pool.
“That’s a good environment for the kids to be in,” said Waves head coach Kevin Twohey. “It’s the in-and-out of the pool and showing up (that’s where it can spread).”
So far, practices have run smoothly, according to Twohey.
“It’s really organized and very structured,” he said. “Everything is going good. We have the same protocols at both Napa Valley College and St. Helena, and the same thing for Masters in the morning. I think everything is going well. I think it’s a safe program. The parents are very happy about the protocols we’ve put in place and that we’re following them through and that there are no shortcuts or anything.”
Twohey said overall he has more than 100 kids back at practices spread out over several age divisions, although there is a limit on how many he can hold at each practice. He also said there’s currently a waiting list for kids who signed up late, adding that he could take more if not for the rigid precautions they must take.
Twohey has also served as the Emergency Services Officer in the Emergency Services Division of the Napa County Health Office since retiring from the St. Helena Fire Department as Chief in 2010. He receives constant briefings about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and how the county is addressing it, and believes that the safety protocols that Waves is currently following will remain in place throughout the end of the year
“I don’t see us being able to lighten up at all, especially with the way the increase of cases is going since we’ve opened up,” he said. “I just don’t see it happening any other way.”
But like Little League, he said there have been no issues with kids or parents regarding the new guidelines.
“They know the rules are in place for their safety, and they’re grateful to be able to be in the pool,” he said. “I have a lot of kids in right now and everybody is happy to be in the pool and enjoying it and following the rules. No complaints from parents, no nothing. We’re very grateful to be where we are.”
Carpy Gang
While the high school resumed offseason football workouts at the start of last week, youth football is now planning its return to the field for the 2020 season, although odds are it will be unlike any other season in its 84-year history.
On June 30, the Mendo-Lake Empire Junior Football League ruled that no tackle football would be played in 2020. Even before the announcement, the Carpy Gang Board had seen the writing on the wall and had drafted a return-to-play policy similar to those of Little League and Waves.
“When that news came, we were in a really good position,” said Carpy Gang Board President Joe Herdell.
Currently, the plan is to start the season on Aug. 24 with modified practices as part of a phased return following health guidelines. Practices will start with a focus on conditioning and skill work before possibly adding in formations, passing routes and other general in-game details if conditions in the county allow them.
Herdell said the season would end in late October, he hopes, with two-hand touch or flag football scrimmages amongst St. Helena teams, but added that the situation is still fluid.
Part of that is due to the uncertainty of field use at the high school, where they would normally practice. The CIF, the governing body for high school sports in California, will make an announcement on July 20 about the fate of fall sports in the 2020-21 school year. It’s becoming increasingly likely that the football season will be moved from the fall, potentially to the spring semester. But until that becomes official, Carpy Gang will wait on whatever the high school programs decide to do.
“We’ll be fluid and we’ll roll with the punches,” Herdell said.
Registration is currently open for the 2020 season and Herdell said the organization expects an increased number of sign-ups due in part to the non-contact nature of their proposed season plan.
“We’ve actually seen our registration numbers increase from what it has been in years past already,” Herdell said. “We expect to have quite a few new faces joining us for the season, which we’re really excited about.”
Practices will follow similar health guidelines to Little League and Waves, but Herdell said that the specifics will be finalized once the organization gets a clearer picture of the turnout.
The cheer branch of Carpy Gang is in the same boat as football. It, too, plans to start on Aug. 24 and will feature only sideline cheers, no tumbling or lifts.
“We’re still hoping that the cheer program will get the opportunity, just like the players, to get in a game-type setting at some point this season,” Herdell said.
Registration for the 2020 Carpy Gang football and cheer season is currently open and free. For more information, go to carpygang.com.
