St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth won't seek City Council seat in upcoming election

St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth announced this week he won’t be running for a regular City Council seat in the Nov. 8 election, a little over a month after announcing he wouldn’t be seeking a third term as mayor.

Prior to his four years as mayor, Ellsworth served six years on the city council. He said in a statement that it’s been an honor to serve the St. Helena community while on the council, and for a number of years prior as a community advocate.

“I committed to 10 years to my hometown community while caring for my parents in their later years,” Ellsworth said in the statement. “In that time, I have dedicated myself to this special place and working to protect all that is precious to those who live and work here for the generations to come. It is now time to let someone else take the lead.”

Ellsworth also said he’s tried to very carefully outline the problems he’s seen in the community, and he believes there’s been forward movement on many of them. He hopes the community and city council will find a way to further address “health, safety, economic stability, water, fire, climate, refuse management, social equity and concerning regional and local political process issues,” according to the statement.

Ellsworth added that he’s continuing to support Vice Mayor Paul Dohring’s candidacy for mayor. He previously praised Dohring’s “keen legal and financial acumen, patience, sensitivity, values-based decision making and thoughtful foresight.”

“I have found comfort in seeing Vice Mayor Paul Dohring rise to the occasion of running for mayor of St. Helena, and I wholeheartedly support his efforts to usher our community into the next chapter,” Ellsworth said in the statement.

The mayoral seat held by Ellsworth will be up for election on Nov. 8. City council seats held by Dohring and councilmember Anna Chouteau will also be up for grabs.

Dohring is currently set to face off with Councilmember Eric Hall in the mayoral race. The council seats are currently set to be contested by Chouteau, Billy Summers, Elaine Honig and Amy Beudine. The nomination period to run for council will continue through Aug. 12, but if an incumbent doesn’t file for reelection, the deadline to run for that seat will be extended to Aug. 17.

Though he won’t be on the council, Ellsworth said in a statement that he will continue to support St. Helena and the rest of Napa County.

“I will continue with all best forward efforts and thoughts for the health, safety and ongoing well being of St. Helena and all of our Napa Valley/Napa County communities, so next generations can thrive and experience the benefits as I have, and as we have,” Ellsworth said in the statement.