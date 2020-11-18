St. Helena Up & Comers: McClain, Cupp set for sophomore campaigns

McClain, the younger brother of Oregon-bound St. Helena High distance running star Harper McClain, took his talents to the Saints cross country team last fall.

Even as a freshman, he ran most of his races at the varsity level and performed admirably even against older and more experienced runners. He capped off his season with two stellar results at postseason events, finishing fifth in the North Central League I boys varsity division with a time of 17:33 before going on to record a 70th-place finish at the Div. 5 NCS Championship Meet. That finish may not seem great on paper but he was the seventh-fastest freshman in the field of nearly 200 runners.

McClain was set to test his speed and endurance for the Saints track and field team in the spring but never competed before the season was ended in March by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the bright side, McClain still has years ahead of him to show what he’s capable of.

Sofia Cupp

Class of: 2023

Sports: Basketball, softball

Cupp, now a sophomore, is one of the rising athletes at St. Helena.