St. Helena Up & Comers: Moya, Farrell, Moura, Muhammad ready to go

St. Helena finished 14-6-1 overall and Moya was selected by the Napa Valley Register staff as its 2019-20 Napa County Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

“I’ve had a lot of players and I’ve seen a lot of good forwards that scored a lot, but not when it counted,” head coach Ozzie Gallegos said. “He’s a kid who scores when the game is on the line. That’s when he tends to shine the most.”

From the start of last summer, Moya took on more of a leadership role, organizing offseason team workouts and holding his teammates accountable for showing up.

Gallegos had coached numerous Saints squads to league titles in the mid-2000s, and to the section title game in 2005. Moya wants his group to join that conversation.

“(Diego) made it a point in saying ‘You will remember our 2019 team, too,’” Gallegos recalled. “They didn’t do anything special; all they did was they showed up to practice and if we were here two hours we practiced hard for two hours. Diego’s class is setting the bar pretty high because they want to be the next great team. It really started with him. He really dedicated himself to this team and to creating his team’s own chapter like how the 04-05 teams did it.”