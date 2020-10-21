St. Helena Up & Comers: Moya, Farrell, Moura, Muhammad ready to go

The Star has turned its attention to the Napa County student-athletes who are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, the fall season for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year is now scheduled to begin in December and January with the rest of the sports slated to start in February and March to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
For our fourth St. Helena edition, we’re featuring Diego Moya, Aribella Farrell, Fawad Muhammad and Kaylee Moura.
Diego Moya
Class of: 2021
Sport: Boys soccer
In his third year of varsity soccer, Moya rallied the sixth-seeded Saints to their first playoff win since 2007 with a second-half hat trick in a 4-1 comeback win over No. 1 seed Eureka in a North Coast Section Division 1 opener last fall.
Moya went on to score both goals in a 7-2 quarterfinal loss to No. 3 seed International of San Francisco, finishing with a team-high 20 goals on the season.
St. Helena finished 14-6-1 overall and Moya was selected by the Napa Valley Register staff as its 2019-20 Napa County Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
“I’ve had a lot of players and I’ve seen a lot of good forwards that scored a lot, but not when it counted,” head coach Ozzie Gallegos said. “He’s a kid who scores when the game is on the line. That’s when he tends to shine the most.”
From the start of last summer, Moya took on more of a leadership role, organizing offseason team workouts and holding his teammates accountable for showing up.
Gallegos had coached numerous Saints squads to league titles in the mid-2000s, and to the section title game in 2005. Moya wants his group to join that conversation.
“(Diego) made it a point in saying ‘You will remember our 2019 team, too,’” Gallegos recalled. “They didn’t do anything special; all they did was they showed up to practice and if we were here two hours we practiced hard for two hours. Diego’s class is setting the bar pretty high because they want to be the next great team. It really started with him. He really dedicated himself to this team and to creating his team’s own chapter like how the 04-05 teams did it.”
“I tell him it’s not just because of your skills but because that (2005) team not only had skill but they were a tough group, meaning if you messed with one of them you messed with all of them, and I told him he has that kind of edge that they had. They had a certain swagger to them.”
Moya also scored in a 2-2 tie with Calistoga in the Saints’ second game, the first time they hadn’t lost to their Upvalley rivals since 2007, and won a league game at Fort Bragg for the first time in five seasons.
St. Helena won 13 of their next 14 games, solidifying itself atop the North Central League I standings.
“That game for sure had some big meaning,” said Moya. “I remember that season before we took a big loss to them and we were just super down from that game. We knew we could play a lot better than that and I think coming back this season, that tie really was a wake-up call for us.”
But Moya and Co. lost their final three games of league play, costing them what could have been their first league crown in years.
“We just felt super confident and we thought we had first place secured,” Moya said. “That just falls on us as a team. It’s something to learn now coming into next season. We’re just going to come back stronger and ready.”
Aribella Farrell
Class of: 2023
Sport: Softball
After starring at the Little League level for the past several years, the daughter of St. Helena head football and softball coach Brandon Farrell was off to a hot start in softball this spring before the COVID-19 pandemic brought her first high school season to an early end.
The freshman pitcher appeared in the circle in each of the Saints’ four games and posted 23 strikeouts with 4 walks in 13 innings. While she also had a record of 0-1 and a 4.31 earned run average, St. Helena seemed to have found its second starter to pair alongside senior to be Carter Dahline.
The duo nearly combined for a perfect game early in the spring. Dahline went the first three innings in a home game against El Molino, striking out 8 and allowing one hit, before Farrell came in to record the final six outs via strikekout in the 12-0 mercy-rule win.
Farrell also more than held her own at the plate. At season’s end, she was batting .333 with 5 RBIs (second-most on the team), 4 runs scored and 2 doubles.
The Saints lost most of last year’s varsity team to graduation but are in line to return a strong core of underclassmen, headlined by Farrell, that will look to turn the St. Helena program around after several down seasons.
Kaylee Moura
Class of: 2022
Sports: Soccer, basketball, track and field
Moura received All-North Central League I Honorable Mention in soccer last fall for the third-place Saints, who finished 10-4 in league play.
“Kaylee is one of our most vocal players and the center of our defense,” Saints head coach Milton Gallegos said Thursday. “She reads the game very well and is our ‘quarterback’ on defense. With losing our starting center back, Marilyn Wilms, to graduation, Kaylee will have a new starting center back with her this year.
“She has a young core with her and will need to be a solid defender and leader, but will have to add a more offensive mind to her game as she needs to be the start of our attack this year. She is an excellent passer and has a soft long ball that playing out of the back line and getting involved in the offense is a priority this year.”
Moura was one of six sophomores on St. Helena’s young 19-player roster, which also had seven freshmen and only three juniors and three seniors. But Gallegos said early in the season he saw a foundation he could build not just over the coming years, but right away.
“Based on what they’ve shown me, I think we absolutely have a shot (at winning league),” he said last fall. “The talent we do have, even though we’re inexperienced, we absolutely have enough to battle for first.”
Moura, a three-sport athlete, also went out for junior varsity basketball and track and field.
Fawad Muhammad
Class of: 2021
Sport: Basketball
The 6-foot-2 forward started the 2019-20 season on fire, scoring 30, 23 and 30 points at the Saints’ Sutter Home Tournament, where he was named All-Tournament, before earning the same award at the Cloverdale tournament.
He missed five early league games but still ended up leading St. Helena with 14.1 points, 6.85 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 43% shooting from 2-point range, earning the Saints’ Most Inspirational Player honors. He was also one of five finalists for Napa County Player of the Year, and a Newcomer of the Year finalist as a sophomore.
“Fawad has an uncanny ability to get past his defender to create an opening for his shot,” head coach Jim Gamble said after the season. “He was also a tenacious man defender, leading the team in steals and using his length to contest shots, deflect passes and create havoc for the other team.”
Muhammad averaged about 18 points and 7 rebounds per game in the preseason last winter.
“He’s just relentless out there,” Gamble said in December. “He’s not a ballhog. When the shots are there, he’s taking them and going hard to the basket. He’s also grabbing a bunch of offensive rebounds and is really aggressive in transition. There’s always a hand in his face, but he has this uncanny ability to create just enough separation to get his shot off.”
