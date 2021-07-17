Traffic delays in St. Helena after car crashes into power pole

Main Street in St. Helena remained closed Saturday between Pratt Avenue and Elmhurst Avenue, police sources said.

Main Street was closed in that area around 2:30 a.m. Saturday due to a crash, and remained closed Saturday afternoon to accommodate repairs to a power pole that was damaged in the crash, police said.

Both lanes were closed until about 2 p.m. Saturday when the northbound lane reopened. Police said it could be an additional five hours before traffic in both directions is open.

Police are advising motorists to use alternate routes during the closure.