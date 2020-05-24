Students compete in Rotary of North Napa’s first virtual 4 Way Test speech contest

In step with coronavirus social distancing practices, the Rotary Club of North Napa’s Annual 4 Way Test Speech Contest, was held via the Zoom video meeting platform, on Tuesday, May 12. This year’s virtual competition showcased the talents of local high school students, who competed for $2,500 in scholarship prizes.
Within this remote conferencing style setting, contestants masterfully displayed their social media skills, as evidenced by the poise and presence in their speeches. This ground-breaking format, was viewed by parents, educators and guests, whom attended the program by special on line invitation.
Finalists were selected from a field of more than 100 students who competed to represent their schools, including, American Canyon, Napa, Vintage and Justin-Siena High Schools. Winners were recognized for speech organization, delivery and content to incorporate the Rotary 4 Way Test, an ethical and moral guideline, consisting of the following universally accepted beliefs:
In the things we think, say or do,
1. Is it the truth?
2. Is it fair to all concerned?
3. Will it build goodwill and better friendships?
4. Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
Following a general welcome to all attendees, MC and Speech Contest Chairperson Victoria Lancaster, proceeded with introductions of this years’ judges, consisting of first-time panelists: Napa County Superior Court Judge Monique Langhorne and Napa County Deputy District Attorney Katy Yount.
Returning to judge his fourth contest was, Dr. Ronald Kraft, Napa Valley College President. Recognition was also given to the Rotary Club of North Napa’s President Tracy Tinsley for supporting this year’s video meeting format.
Limited to six-minute presentations, contestants convincingly justified their positions by drawing upon their life experiences, insights and commitment to social values. After the last speech was delivered the Zoom audience roundly applauded the students for their amazing talks and for braving the new world of video conferencing.
At the conclusion of the evening, the judges went about their seemingly impossible charge: to select the winners of this competition. In order of placement, the awards went to:
— First Place: David Ryan, Justin-Siena High School — Consequences of a Negative Shift in American Politics
— Second Place: Savannah Michael, Vintage High School — The Effects of 24-Hour News Media Saturation and Bombardment on Our Lives
— Third Place: Heriberto Zavala Garcia, American Canyon High School —The Impact of Defensive Medicine on Health Professionals and Patient Care
— Fourth Place: Manuel Isaac Infante, Napa High School —The Death Penalty: How do We Tell Someone They No Longer Have the Right to Live?
Common to all contestant’s speeches, was the theme of identifying and correcting social issues within our community and beyond. This demonstrated awareness of community issues, coupled with selfless desire and optimism, was reassuring to all that the future is secure in the hands of these inspiring youth: and by this measure, the consensus was that they were all 1st place winners.
Wrapping up program, MC Victoria Lancaster, handed out special thanks to her speech contest committee members, which included Bill Bennett, Steve Simich, Al Verstuyft, Chase Haag, Danielle Barreca and Sherry Webber, as well as this writer.
