Students compete in Rotary of North Napa’s first virtual 4 Way Test speech contest

In step with coronavirus social distancing practices, the Rotary Club of North Napa’s Annual 4 Way Test Speech Contest, was held via the Zoom video meeting platform, on Tuesday, May 12. This year’s virtual competition showcased the talents of local high school students, who competed for $2,500 in scholarship prizes.

Within this remote conferencing style setting, contestants masterfully displayed their social media skills, as evidenced by the poise and presence in their speeches. This ground-breaking format, was viewed by parents, educators and guests, whom attended the program by special on line invitation.

Finalists were selected from a field of more than 100 students who competed to represent their schools, including, American Canyon, Napa, Vintage and Justin-Siena High Schools. Winners were recognized for speech organization, delivery and content to incorporate the Rotary 4 Way Test, an ethical and moral guideline, consisting of the following universally accepted beliefs:

In the things we think, say or do,

1. Is it the truth?

2. Is it fair to all concerned?

3. Will it build goodwill and better friendships?

4. Will it be beneficial to all concerned?