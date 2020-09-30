 Skip to main content
Thankful art: once again
LNU Complex Fires

Thankful art: once again

Call it the ultimate folk art. 

After the August wildfire, Calistoga Tribune editor Cynthia Sweeney collected photos of signs posted by grateful residents, expressing their heartfelt thanks to firefighters who battled the LNU firestorm and saved their town from destruction.

Now, as yet another brutal fire rages through Napa County, valiant firefighters are once again combating heat, winds and relentless flames to save lives and property. 

The lightning-ignited LNU fire has burned more than 363,200 acres and killed five people. As of deadline on Tuesday, Sept. 29, Cal Fire reported this fire was 98% contained.

Firefighters are now facing down the Glass Fire, which began on Sunday, Sept. 27. According to Cal Fire, on Tuesday it was 0% contained, and thousands have been evacuated as the flames raced from Howell Mountain across the valley and over the Mayacamus Mountains into Sonoma County.  

Once again, the size and ferocity of the fast-moving fire, coupled with high temperatures and winds, have challenged the first-responders and stretched their resources. 

It seemed like a good time to look at those signs again.

Watch now: Wildfires rage in Napa Valley wine region

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

