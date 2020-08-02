The Climate Connection: All of a Piece: COVID-19, climate change and social justice

At this point the reader might ask, “What does all this have to do with climate change?” Based on several studies and papers on the topic, here’s my take on the subject:

— COVID-19 and climate change are both crises of epic proportion.

— COVID-19 was predictable and, at the same time, became suddenly overwhelming. Within weeks its impact grew, and continues to grow, exponentially. The tipping point came for the U.S. in March when our “normal” existence ceased to exist and we put in place emergency response policies, though certainly not as well as we could or should have done on a national and international scale.

— In the face of COVID-19, the reputable scientists among us advised collective action. Those who followed that expert advice and acted, realized results. We, and our neighbors throughout the world, endured hardships and face a long recovery. Somewhere along the line we grew impatient and began to ignore the science. We are now experiencing the consequences of our impulsivity.