The Climate Connection: All of a Piece: COVID-19, climate change and social justice

The novel coronavirus pandemic, accelerating climate change, unprecedented social upheaval and long-neglected disparities simultaneously sharing the spotlight—what’s not to learn from this epic summer that historians and sociologists will reference as one of modern humanity’s defining moments?
In June, I experienced an “a-ha” moment upon hearing Solomon Hsiang summarize his research in Nature, demonstrating the effectiveness of policies in stalling the spread of COVID-19. In one study, Hsiang, Chancellor’s Professor of Public Policy and the Principal Investigator of the Global Policy Laboratory at UC Berkeley, remarked, “I don’t think any human endeavor has ever saved so many lives in such a short period of time. There have been huge personal costs to staying home and canceling events, but the data show that each day made a profound difference.”
What was that difference?
First, establishing and following policies works. In the absence of policy, the research team estimated that early infections of COVID-19 would grow at a rate of roughly 38% per day, a doubling time of approximately two days.
Second, across six countries (China, South Korea, Italy, France, Iran and the United States), interventions set by policy prevented or delayed approximately 62 million confirmed cases, corresponding to averting roughly 530 million total infections. Statistically significant interventions included home isolation, business closures and other large-scale social distancing measures that showed large and measurable health benefits.
In addition to Hsiang’s UC Berkeley position, he is a Carnegie Fellow, a National Geographic Society Explorer, and a graduate of Columbia University with a Ph.D. in Sustainable Development. His blog reveals a keen sense of humor and ability to translate complex concepts into everyday language. Hsiang’s earlier research studied the impact of climate change (thermal stress) on rates of interpersonal violence and social conflict around the world, and on the disastrous economic impact of the U.S. decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement.
We can expect an avalanche of published research as well as touching personal accounts about COVID-19 in the months ahead. Here are excerpts from two Health Affairs studies that caught my eye.
— As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spreads throughout the United States, evidence is mounting that racial and ethnic minorities and socioeconomically disadvantaged groups are bearing a disproportionate burden of illness and death. … Our study provides real-world evidence that there are racial and ethnic disparities in the presentation of COVID-19. (Azar, et al, July 2020)
— The study provides evidence that states in the US mandating use of face masks in public had a greater decline in daily COVID-19 growth rates after issuing these mandates compared to states that did not issue mandates. Estimates suggest as many as 230,000–450,000 COVID-19 cases were possibly averted by May 22, 2020 by these mandates. (Lyu & Wehby, August 2020)
At this point the reader might ask, “What does all this have to do with climate change?” Based on several studies and papers on the topic, here’s my take on the subject:
— COVID-19 and climate change are both crises of epic proportion.
— COVID-19 was predictable and, at the same time, became suddenly overwhelming. Within weeks its impact grew, and continues to grow, exponentially. The tipping point came for the U.S. in March when our “normal” existence ceased to exist and we put in place emergency response policies, though certainly not as well as we could or should have done on a national and international scale.
— In the face of COVID-19, the reputable scientists among us advised collective action. Those who followed that expert advice and acted, realized results. We, and our neighbors throughout the world, endured hardships and face a long recovery. Somewhere along the line we grew impatient and began to ignore the science. We are now experiencing the consequences of our impulsivity.
— Climate Change is predictable and its impact is growing exponentially. Gradual at first, climate change is now rapidly accelerating toward irreversible tipping points. As with COVID-19, the science supporting the impact and rate of climate change is irrefutable. We know what needs to be done to avoid climate catastrophe. However, we seem unable to comprehend the necessity of taking immediate and sustained climate action on a global scale to preserve the earth and its inhabitants. Distinct from COVID-19, we are unable to see immediate results of our interventions. The beneficial outcome of most actions taken today will be evident only long into the future. Patience is a victim of our need for instantaneous satisfaction.
— As with COVID-19, climate change disproportionately affects those with the fewest resources to weather its impact, at least in the short term. From the standpoint of social justice, COVID-19 and climate change are one, and impel us to look in the mirror before we can look ahead to a future that MUST be far different, infinitely more just and greatly more equitable than the one we left behind as winter ended and COVID-19 began in the early months of 2020.
Lynne Baker is a registered nurse, teacher, mom, grandmother, member of Napa Climate Now/350 Bay Area, member of Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments (ANHE) and actively engaged in get-out-the-vote activities for the 2020 national election.
Napa Climate NOW! is a local non-profit citizens’ group advocating for smart climate solutions based on the latest climate science, part of 350 Bay Area. Find us at Facebook or through http://napa.350bayarea.org
