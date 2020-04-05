The Climate Connection: Is there a silver lining to the COVID-19 crisis?

Meanwhile, we could emerge better prepared to deal with that other, even more dangerous crisis – climate change. Until the coronavirus pandemic erupted, it was hard to imagine that the world could muster the political will to take a time-out from business-as-usual to address an existential threat. Yet that is exactly what has happened, in a remarkably rapid time frame.

The threat to humanity from climate change is profound, leading governments around the world to declare a climate emergency. (In Napa, a new countywide Climate Action Committee was formed in 2019 to develop a more concerted climate response, and the Napa Valley Unified School District and the Napa Parks and Open Space District have declared climate emergencies.)

Caught with our guard down by the pandemic, we have been forced to take drastic measures, forcing millions of people out of work, and shutting down all but essential services. There is no reason to make this same mistake with climate change. The science is clear, and there are abundant technologies and opportunities available to begin to stabilize our climate, while shoring up our economy, if we act now. It is up to all of us to make sure our elected leaders know that we are not willing to be caught flat-footed again.

Future columns in this series will explore the connections between climate change and disease vectors like the coronavirus, the psychological factors that play into our response to crises such as COVID-19 and climate change, options for emerging from the pandemic in a way that will make us stronger and more resilient in the face of climate change, and specific steps you can take to help.

Linda Brown is a co-founder of Napa Climate NOW!, a local non-profit organization advocating for smart climate solutions based on the latest climate science. Find them on Facebook or through 350bayarea.org/napa-climate-now.