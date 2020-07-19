The Climate Connection: Napa’s Brave New Elements

Our city is getting an updated General Plan. This will guide decision-makers for the next 20 years. I am a member of the General Plan Advisory Committee, currently serving as vice chair, and want to share with readers some of the issues involved.
General Plan elements
The General Plan is built around a set of elements that address key issues. It must be flexible enough to allow for changing conditions, and clear in its purpose to have a meaningful impact. Given today’s conditions, general plans may include elements such as climate change and environmental justice, in addition to required sections that address issues such as land use, transportation, and public safety. (An environmental justice element is now required (https://opr.ca.gov/docs/OPR_C7_final.pdf) when a city has disadvantaged communities.)
Most of us understand the term “climate change,” defined as “a long-term change in the average weather patterns that have come to define Earth’s local, regional and global climates,” according to NASA’s Global Climate Change mission.
The term “environmental justice” is less familiar to many people. As defined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, environmental justice refers to “the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin, or income, with respect to the development, implementation, and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations, and policies.”
Environmental inequity in Napa
Readers can review specifics of local environmental impacts in the City of Napa’s Existing Conditions Report prepared by General Plan consultants Dyett & Bhatia. Not just one, but several Napa census tracts have been identified to be in a “high percentile” range when compared to other California census tracts. This percentile measures environmental hazards, socioeconomic vulnerabilities and health vulnerabilities – negative factors that can contribute to shorter life expectancy, lower quality of life, and mental health issues. Being in a “high percentile” census tract means that residents are exposed to these negative factors at a higher rate than the California average.
To put this into further perspective, some residents in the city of Napa live in a census tract that ranks below 10% of environmental hazard levels, while residents in another part of town live in an area that ranks over 90%. In addition to this disparity, we are also seeing an increased risk and frequency of fires due to prolonged seasons of high temperatures and drought. All these effects create a threat to the entire community, and even more so to vulnerable communities.
Of significance to healthy living in any community is regular outdoor activities. Currently, the city of Napa has a walkability rating factor of 46 out of 100. This rating factors in the proximity of nearby amenities, such as parks, health services, grocery stores, and restaurants. The lack of local amenities has also contributed to the local commute of over 70% by single-occupancy vehicles compared to walking or biking, which account for less than 4% of local commutes.
Building a better plan
The findings from studies of these disadvantaged communities open the door to implementing two brave new elements, environmental justice and climate change, to make our community more livable for all. To craft a successful General Plan, it is crucial that all the elements complement each other to maximize their purpose. For instance, building neighborhoods that encourage active transportation by foot or bicycle will reduce traffic and air pollution, make streets safer, and lower our carbon footprint at the same time.
The environmental justice and climate change elements would include guiding principles and goals that lead to policies and actions for improving the environment in communities in general, especially in those communities that are disadvantaged.
One solution to reducing pollution and cooling the climate is to plant trees. The U.S. Department of Agriculture points out that “Trees in a community help to reduce air and water pollution, alter heating and cooling costs, and increase real estate values. Trees can improve physical and mental health, strengthen social connections, and are associated with reduced crime rates.”
There are several ways we can support and implement well-conceived Environmental Justice and Climate Change elements. Here are some examples. The framework for the Environmental Justice and Climate Change Elements will encourage these suggestions to come to fruition.
1. Establish a tree canopy baseline.
2. Compile an inventory of greenhouse gas emissions in the city of Napa
3. Create an Urban Forest Specific Plan.
4. Actively seek state and federal grants to ensure the sustainability of such programs.
Along with the other members of the General Plan Advisory Committee, I have been looking closely at and learning a lot about the character of our community. We are committed to crafting a General Plan that is relevant to the challenges we are facing today and in the foreseeable future. But we need your help.
What can you do?
Visit Napa2040.com, and sign up for our newsletter to stay informed. A land use survey will be open for public response until July 26. Please visit this website to provide your feedback. In addition, participate in our regularly scheduled meetings or send us an email at napa2040@cityofnapa.org.
You can also check in with local organizations such as Napa Climate NOW! who are involved. Find Napa Climate NOW! at Facebook or through napa.350bayarea.org.
Bernie Narvaez is a member and current vice-chair of the Napa General Plan Advisory Committee. He has been a local small business owner since 2008, is a US Veteran, and former Parks & Rec commissioner. Bernie lives in Napa with his wife and their two daughters.
Napa Climate NOW! is a local non-profit citizens’ group advocating for smart climate solutions based on the latest climate science, part of 350 Bay Area. Find us at Facebook or through http://napa.350bayarea.org
