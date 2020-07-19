The Climate Connection: Napa’s Brave New Elements

1. Establish a tree canopy baseline.

2. Compile an inventory of greenhouse gas emissions in the city of Napa

3. Create an Urban Forest Specific Plan.

4. Actively seek state and federal grants to ensure the sustainability of such programs.

Along with the other members of the General Plan Advisory Committee, I have been looking closely at and learning a lot about the character of our community. We are committed to crafting a General Plan that is relevant to the challenges we are facing today and in the foreseeable future. But we need your help.

What can you do?

Visit Napa2040.com, and sign up for our newsletter to stay informed. A land use survey will be open for public response until July 26. Please visit this website to provide your feedback. In addition, participate in our regularly scheduled meetings or send us an email at napa2040@cityofnapa.org.

You can also check in with local organizations such as Napa Climate NOW! who are involved. Find Napa Climate NOW! at Facebook or through napa.350bayarea.org.

Bernie Narvaez is a member and current vice-chair of the Napa General Plan Advisory Committee. He has been a local small business owner since 2008, is a US Veteran, and former Parks & Rec commissioner. Bernie lives in Napa with his wife and their two daughters. Napa Climate NOW! is a local non-profit citizens’ group advocating for smart climate solutions based on the latest climate science, part of 350 Bay Area. Find us at Facebook or through http://napa.350bayarea.org