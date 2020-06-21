The Climate Connection: The link between climate change and equality

This is not to say that some of our most ardent environmental activists aren’t people of color – far from it. It takes even more effort for them to be here doing this work than it does their white, privileged counterparts. Mikaela Loach, a longtime climate justice activist, notes that we as a community must address our efforts for racial equality “so black folks have the time and energy to invest in creating climate solutions.”

This requires us to do some work that is notoriously difficult – seeing into our own blind spots. This begins at all of our organizations (including my own) where we say we care about diversity, but have not recruited diverse voices into our leadership. This begins when we say we care about equality, but put under scrutiny how much time and effort we have put into creating lasting change for racial justice. This begins when we look to our own relationships and see how our conversation reflects our own experiences, but probably not our neighbors’.

Remember “I can’t breathe” is a call to action for all of us. We can’t breathe without a healthy planet and clean air, but you also can’t breathe if someone is kneeling on your neck. Use your voice and your body. Become an ally. Here are a few things you can do right now to advocate for black lives and other communities of color: