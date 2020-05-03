The Storyteller: A story behind the stories

Another aspect I will miss are when readers share their own related or similar tales because is not any experience made somehow more essential, more real, when it is shared? The pandemic has made this aspect of storytelling abundantly clear in my mind. In the end, it seems, humans are not a species that finds much lasting value in being long separated from others. Unless, somehow, our aloneness is ultimately shared and commiserated over with others it is seemingly diminished. Even a recluse on top of a mountain seems most compelling when she shares some of the hard-fought wisdom gained from solitude.

Like most things in life, I have found that writing is not a solo act. To everyone who has encouraged and supported me over the last six years — from my earliest to most recent readers, encouragers and inspirers — I am grateful for your help and encouragement. Foremost is David Stoneberg, editor of the St. Helena Star, who was brave enough to indulge my request and publish the first Storyteller in 2014. He remains a trusted mentor, and like any good teacher he has always prodded me onward. Sasha Paulsen, Napa Valley Register features editor, has likewise been a wonderful and ever-present ally, as have my wife and two children, who inspired and supported me in their own ways. Likewise, so have many of my friends and even some of my family members who were often left flabbergasted by my take on a story or two. But it will be the readers I will miss the most. I will treasure those moments when someone stopped me on the street to tell me his or her own interpretations of how a story might (or should!) end.