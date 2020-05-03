The Storyteller: A story behind the stories

The inaugural Storyteller — “My First Bite of Salami” — ran in the St. Helena Star on March 15, 2014. After six years and more than 60 episodes, the series now comes to a close. It is ending for a host of reasons, including the ever-challenging economic reality of the newspaper business and greater restrictions on freelance writers such as me.
The Storyteller series attempted to highlight what it was like to grow up in the Napa Valley in the 1960s and ‘70s. The stories often started right in the middle of a scene (in medias res) and normally ended, unresolved, smack-dab at the start of another story. I constructed them that way because in my experience I’ve never actually known of a story that had a distinct starting point or an ending wrapped up with a nice, neat summary or some clear meaning.
In addition, my memory has seemed strangely and unexpectedly to morph and twist over time, each event often taking on different significance as I’ve grown and gained perspective.
Over these past six years, my absolute favorite question from readers has been “What happened next?” The reader had seemingly found something within the story that was relevant and/or compelling enough to wonder more about it, to ponder for a moment what it might have been like to be in the shoes of another and to perhaps see the world anew through the lens of a child’s often magical eyesight. I find this transformative aspect of writing at the very heart of why it is that I take pen to paper (or keyboard to screen, in my case).
Another aspect I will miss are when readers share their own related or similar tales because is not any experience made somehow more essential, more real, when it is shared? The pandemic has made this aspect of storytelling abundantly clear in my mind. In the end, it seems, humans are not a species that finds much lasting value in being long separated from others. Unless, somehow, our aloneness is ultimately shared and commiserated over with others it is seemingly diminished. Even a recluse on top of a mountain seems most compelling when she shares some of the hard-fought wisdom gained from solitude.
Like most things in life, I have found that writing is not a solo act. To everyone who has encouraged and supported me over the last six years — from my earliest to most recent readers, encouragers and inspirers — I am grateful for your help and encouragement. Foremost is David Stoneberg, editor of the St. Helena Star, who was brave enough to indulge my request and publish the first Storyteller in 2014. He remains a trusted mentor, and like any good teacher he has always prodded me onward. Sasha Paulsen, Napa Valley Register features editor, has likewise been a wonderful and ever-present ally, as have my wife and two children, who inspired and supported me in their own ways. Likewise, so have many of my friends and even some of my family members who were often left flabbergasted by my take on a story or two. But it will be the readers I will miss the most. I will treasure those moments when someone stopped me on the street to tell me his or her own interpretations of how a story might (or should!) end.
For those interested in rereading the entire Storyteller series, links to all of them reside on my personal website: www.newmenic.com. There you can also find much of my other writing on food, wine and business as well as some of my photos and meditative musings. Will some aspects of the storyteller continue? Probably. I am currently working on some long-form pieces that may include aspects of related remembrances.
My goal with the Storyteller series has always been to share what made growing up in the Napa Valley an amazing and singular experience. My hope is that I have shared some of the magic of that time and this place. Who knows, perhaps there are other local one-day storytellers who will pick up the reins and tell their own versions of growing up here. Perhaps those future storytellers will include what it was like to grow up during the pandemic of 2020. Maybe they’ll convey how doing so may have been the hardest thing they ever did but that the experience somehow built an inner strength and resolve that laid the foundation of a more just and caring future.
But, of course, that’s another story.
