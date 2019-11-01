Holiday festivities begin this weekend with the return of Community Projects’ Treasures of Christmas Past sale on Saturday, Nov. 2, and Sunday, Nov. 3.
Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 715 Franklin St., Napa, but shoppers generally line up before the doors open to have first shot at the items the volunteers collect through out the year for this special event. As donations come into the non-profit, they set aside holiday decor, ornaments, trees and wreaths as well as gift items, like jewelry, toys, stuffed animals, fine silver, dolls, books, heritage linens and hand-made items.
You have free articles remaining.
Cash, debit and credit cards are accepted.
Community Projects was founded in the 1940s to support Great Britain prior to the U.S. entry into World War II. Today, it donates the profits from sales at the Thrift Shop back to the community, funding many projects throughout the year.