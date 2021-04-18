Wildfires are burning California: What you can do to help

Changes in governmental policies and laws are a must to make a significant dent in our overall national emissions; however, individual contributions, including yours, can still make a great difference in the number of emissions released.

To contribute, you don't have to drastically change your lifestyle. You can do something as simple as conserving water when washing dishes or brushing your teeth. You can also walk or bike to your friend’s house instead of driving, which not only decreases your emissions but also benefits your health. Such simple actions once added up, can total to a pretty large amount of emissions kept out of our atmosphere.

Some other, more drastic changes, including purchasing more energy-efficient appliances, buying a more eco-friendly vehicle such as an electric car, or making the switch to a renewable energy source to power your home. These more significant changes will reduce your energy consumption and your overall greenhouse gas emissions by a lot.

If you have the resources and support needed to make some changes in your lifestyle for the sake of reducing your emissions, you can find more actions and information by using websites like Regeneration Napa County ( regenerationnapa.org), which provides such sources for you.