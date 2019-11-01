The St. Apollinaris Angel Bazaar on Nov. 9 and 10 celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Established in 1994, it has grown from its simple roots into a highly anticipated, two-day, pre-holiday shopping event featuring top quality artisan crafts. This year, there will be some special offerings commemorating the Angel Bazaar’s silver anniversary.
As with every year, the Angel Bazaar will feature the hand-crafted wares of outside vendors, individuals typically not associated with St. Apollinaris.
“We have a waiting list of outside vendors who would like to rent an Angel Bazaar booth,” said Sara DeCrevel, Angel Bazaar chairwoman since 2010. “This year, 29 jury-selected vendors will be participating in our 25th annual fundraiser. There will be a wide array of items from beautifully hand-made quilts, packaged dried soup mixes, wreaths, canvas shopping bags, decorated gourds, hats, lovely jewelry and much more.”
“I’m excited about one gal’s colorful Hispanic jewelry, scarves and drapes,” she added. “Sister Nikki, a nun from the Peninsula, will have her adorable, two-inch, hand-made clay ornaments for sale. I don’t know how she does it, she has thousands of her little football players, cheerleaders and other figurine ornaments.”
Regarding another special vendor, DeCrevel said, “One very popular booth features handmade baskets from Africa. A woman from this particular tribe sells the baskets to benefit her African hometown.”
While there will be Christmas-themed merchandise, DeCrevel said, “It is not totally Christmas. In fact, there will be a lot of Thanksgiving items and quite a lot of non-holiday crafts.”
In addition to the vendors, the bazaar will continue to feature “Sister Peggy’s Booth” with its hand-made crafts and more created by the Angel Bazaar volunteers and St. Apollinaris parishioners. The Sister Peggy items usually cost $20 and less. This booth is in honor of Sister Peggy Cruise who was the inspirational force behind the annual bazaar for years. After she retired two years ago, she returned to Ireland.
“In honor of Sister Peggy and her dedication to the bazaar and the St. Apollinaris community, they will have a large banner with her photograph in place during this year’s Angel Bazaar,” DeCrevel said.
Although Sister Peggy was a key player in the yearly crafts fair, the visionaries for what is now the Angel Bazaar were a mother and daughter. “Alene Townsend and her daughter Barbara were instrumental in starting the event,” DeCrevel said. “Alene was a teacher who recognized the need for money to support our religious education program. They started the Angel Bazaar as a garage sale. Soon, Nonni Griffin joined Alene and Barbara. Together, they were the founders of our Angel Bazaar.”
In celebration of this milestone, the 2019 Angel Bazaar raffles and silent auction will be offering some special items and lots. DeCrevel said,
“The main raffle, ticket will be just a dollar a piece, will have a ‘Treasure Chest’ filled with 25 gifts totaling $100 in value.” DeCrevel said. “The silent auction will offer several 25th anniversary-oriented lots and/or packages, including a silver tray with 25 crystal glasses. There will also be baskets filled with $25 of scripts, coupons from local retailers like Trader Joe’s. One very special silent auction item is a catered dinner for 25 people, including wine. It will be held under the beautiful arbor in our Father Cleary Park.”
The 2019 silent auction will also offer chances to win bottles of fine Napa Valley wines as well as gift certificates for dinners at well-known area restaurants, including Cole’s, Fume Bistro and Il Posto.
“As in years past, there will be a garden wheelbarrow filled with gardening tools up for bid,” DeCrevel said. “Karen Segas runs the silent auction. She does an incredible job. Her silent auction generates about 75 percent of the funds raised at each Angel Bazaar.”
Another raffle returning this year is for the small, decorated artificial Christmas trees. “These three to four-foot tall trees are quite popular,” DeCrevel said. “Each tree is quite unique in style and perfect for a child’s room, an office or a small place.”
Besides all of the hand-crafted wares, raffle and auction items, DeCrevel and her committee will help keep the Angel Bazaar shopper energized with three food stations, including the sweet and coffee shops for a quick homemade pick-me-ups. The cafe will have lunch-time fare, such as soups, salads, hot dogs, chili dogs and chili.
Regarding her committee, “They are amazing!,” DeCrevel said. “I’m humbled by their generosity and dedication. You can’t put a price on their time and talents. But, who we are all extremely grateful to is the community. The Angel Bazaar has grown and flourished because of the constantly increasing support of the parishioners, priests and especially the entire community.”
While envisioning a bright future for the annual fund-raiser as well as reflecting on the past, “It has been humbling gratifying for all of us, especially me, to have been a part of this incredible community event and pre-holiday extravaganza,” she said.