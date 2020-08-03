Cooking for Comfort: How to turn leftover loaves into great food

½ loaf of country bread, 3 to 4 days old, cut into 1-inch- thick cubes ½ cup cold water 1 medium cucumber, peeled, seeded and cut into ½ inch cubes 2 garlic cloves, minced ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil Kosher salt Freshly ground black pepper 2 pounds ripe tomatoes, core removed, seeded, and cut into ½ inch cubes 1 medium red onion, cut into ½ inch dice ½ cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves, torn into small pieces Place the diced bread in a bowl and sprinkle with the water. Let stand two minutes or so, until everything feels moist (you don’t want it completely saturated: we’ve got vinaigrette for that), then gently squeeze the bread dry. Spread the bread on paper towels to dry.

In a large bowl, whisk together the vinegar, garlic and olive oil to form your vinaigrette. Season with a dash of salt and a few turns of the pepper mill. Add the bread, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and torn basil. Toss to thoroughly combine and let stand until the bread has absorbed the vinaigrette, about 20 minutes.

This is a favorite of Italians during the winter months using leftover Panettone, the sweet bread originally from Milan, usually enjoyed for Christmas and New Year. Panettone is laced with candied fruit, lemon zest and raisins, so it’s loaded with flavor before you add the custard. This is an easy version that allows you to bake it year round by switching to any kind of stale country bread, plus deleting the soaking all night of the raisins and skipping the separate sauce that some recipes call for. Yes, you could make this dessert during the work week, even if you had a job where you actually had to leave the house.