Cooking for Comfort: On the grill

Is there anything more comforting than cooking on live fire?
We’re not talking just about remembrances of Dad burning hamburgers on a hibachi for Memorial Day; we’re talking about deeply felt connection to our forebears who learned to cook over a fire a half a million years ago. In fact, anthropologists argue that this allowed humans to develop a civilization that required people to divide the work of hunting, gathering, making tools and fire making so the group could survive.
So, to connect to your inner Homo erectus, you bought a charcoal grill but I hope over the years you’ve picked up a gas grill, too. Sure, each will cook your food but they are different animals.
I love the smoky flavor that charcoal imparts to food but gas grills are handy and consistent; on a weeknight when you’re in charge of cooking after a full day of battling emergencies at work, you’ll want to fire up a gas grill. A couple of tips: heat the grill with all burners turned up to full blast. Once the grill is smoking hot, use your grill brush to scrape the grill clean, and then turn the heat down to whatever is needed. Keep the lid down to cook the food more quickly and capture the flavor of fat hitting the hot grill bars below the grill.
Gas grills are best for cooking a thin piece of meat (or vegetables) that will cook quickly, such as chicken breast or thighs, skirt steak, or fish fillets. Save the charcoal fire for large pieces of meat or paella on the grill when you’re cooking long enough for the smoke to penetrate the food.
A beautiful piece of salmon seems made for gas grilling or maybe the grill is uniquely designed for cooking salmon. But, whichever you look at it, this is a great main course that you can turn out in just a few minutes and your guests will be submitting your name to compete in Top Chef.
Salmon with Salsa Verde
Serves 4
Ingredients
Make the salsa (directions below) before you’re ready to grill
4 4- to 6-ounce pieces of salmon, skin on. Make sure you remove the row of pin bones with a pair of needle-nose pliers (scrub those pliers clean first!). Or if you cook a lot of salmon, buy fish bone tweezers, which will make it much easier to remove those tiny bones without tearing the flesh.
¼ cup vegetable oil (I like sunflower or grape seed oil. Both have high smoke points, which is the temperature at which an oil starts to burn and smoke)
Kosher salt
½ teaspoon (well, probably more) Pimentón de la Vera Dulce: from Spain, this is ground red peppers that have been smoked over an oak fire. Not hot but almost sweet as they suggest in the title (Dulce is sweet in Spanish)
Directions
Preheat the grill to high. Place the salmon pieces on a platter and oil each of the pieces completely. From about chest high, gently dust each salmon piece top with salt and then Pimentón (the higher the starting point, the more evenly the seasoning is distributed). Besides pumping up the smoky wonderfulness, this will turn the flesh a deep red, the perfect contrast for the green sauce.
This is an easy-no-flip-and lose-your-fish way to cook salmon. Once the grill is as hot as you can make it and you’ve cleaned off the grates, place the salmon skin side down on the grill and close the lid. Set the timer for seven minutes. Usually, it takes eight minutes, but depends on your grill and how thick the fillet is. You may want to remove the pieces now or hang on for eight minutes. How do you know it’s done? Lightly press down on the top of fish with your finger. If the flesh of the salmon flakes—meaning it separates easily along the white lines that run across the fillet — it’s done. Slide a metal spatula with a broad blade at the edge of the fish, running it along the bottom of the salmon and separating the flesh from the burnt skin. Nope, you will not have those dramatic grill cross hatch marks, but you also won’t have your expensive fish separate and drop between the grill grates and into the fire. Place the now beautifully red-hewed salmon on the plate and run a dramatic line of salsa perpendicular to the salmon. Goes great with rice and grilled asparagus.
Salsa verde
Just like it says, this is a green sauce. Supposedly Roman legionaries brought a version back to Italy from their campaigns in the Near East. This is a great way to use up the parsley and cilantro that are starting to look a bit weak (but don’t use it if the leaves have turned brown). Make sure you include something pickled, such as capers, to provide some acid. You can also bend this dish in whatever direction you want: add oregano and thyme but leave out basil, use minced shallots instead of chop chives … you’re the cook, so you make the rules!
Ingredients. Exact measurements are not critical.
2/3 cup chopped Italian parsley
½ cup chopped basil
1 Tablespoon chopped tarragon
1 Tablespoon chopped capers in brine
¼ cup wine vinegar (I like Sherry vinegar but whatever you have on hand)
2 Tablespoons chives, chopped
2 anchovy fillets, chopped
2 garlic cloves, chopped
½ cup olive oil
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
Place roughly chopped ingredients, a couple at a time, in a food processor bowl and pulse a few times until its shredded, then a few more, until everything is nicely minced. Now, let the food processor run as you slowly drip in the oil. It should somewhat emulsify. You can always add a tablespoon of prepared mustard to help. Taste the blend and decide if you need a bit more sharpness with a little more vinegar or a squeeze of lemon. Add a sprinkle of salt and a few turns of the pepper mill and taste again. Once you’re happy, scrape the sauce into a bowl and cover with plastic if you are not using immediately.
Beer Can Chicken
Chicken has long been a popular meat to cook at home (do a Google search of chicken cook books if you want to overload on poultry) and the new cookbook “Winner! Winner! Chicken Dinner” by Stacie Billis says chicken is the most consumed protein in the U.S. with the average American buying 53 pounds per year.
But, what’s the best way to cook a bird? Let me introduce you to Beer Can Chicken.
Lots of people claim they invented the technique of sliding a whole chicken onto an open can of beer on a hot grill, which allows the moisture to permeate the flesh. But it was Rich Browne, well-known in the barbecue world as a chef, journalist, author, and TV cooking show host, who first published a recipe and prepare it on national television. And, Rick admits he borrowed the technique from a competitor at a barbecue contest.
Beer Can Chicken
Serves 4
Ingredients
Dry Rub
This is a very flexible recipe. Use the flavors you like, and if you like one more than another one, pump up the volume.
1 Tablespoon brown sugar
1 Tablespoon Pimentón de la Vera Dulce (yep, I love this stuff and its smoky flavor fits perfectly with just about anything on the grill)
1 Tablespoon Kosher salt
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon dry yellow mustard
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Basting mix
1 cup apple cider vinegar
6 ounces your favorite beer or use regular (not the sugar-free/diet stuff) cola
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 spray bottle
1 4- to 5- pound whole chicken (make sure you remove the sack with the neck and gizzards in the cavity, if the market includes it)
Vegetables for grill
Don’t forget to take advantage of having a hot grill to also cook some potatoes, eggplant or something else as your side dish. We’ll talk more about vegetable grilling in our next report.
Directions
Ideally, the night before, dry the chicken with some paper towels and apply the dry rub mostly under the skin (you get more flavor this way and when the skin slides off when you carve, you haven’t lost the rub) but also in the cavity.
Instead of impaling the chicken on a beer can, several companies have produced a metal vertical holder and similar ceramic chicken roasters that you can buy at any store that sells barbecue cookout stuff. It’s more secure than a can. If not available, the beer can is still a classic. Just open the top by pulling the tab and using a can opener to add a hole. Whatever method you choose, slide the chicken onto the holder/can upright and place it on a plate, uncovered in the refrigerator.
This technique really requires a charcoal grill so the meat will be bathed in smoke. And, please don’t use lighter fluid; you can taste the petroleum on the food. Instead, buy a charcoal chimney starter, load the charcoal on top and crumble up one piece of newspaper in the lower chamber and light it with a match, that’s all you need. When you light the grill, move chicken out of the refrigerator to get the chill off.
Allow about 20-30 minutes for the coals to become covered with grey ash and red hot. Dump the coals in the grill box and then scrape the center clear so the coals are banked on two sides to roast the chicken with indirect heat. It helps to have a hinged grill grate that lifts up on two sides so you can slip in more charcoals to keep the temperature up. You’ll need a healthy fire for more than an hour, so refill the charcoal chimney starter and light it now. By the time it’s burned to glowing coals, you can then feed your grill through the hinged grates to keep the temperature up.
Pour half the beer out of the can into spray bottle with the apple cider vinegar and add the olive oil. Add a splash of the apple cider vinegar to the beer in the can and slide the can back into the rear of the chicken as far as possible and place the ensemble vertically on the center of the grill, using the legs to support the chicken. Spray the basting mix on chicken and close the lid. Cook for about an hour, spraying the basting mixture about every 15 minutes or so. You do lose heat but this boosts the flavor of the chicken.
After an hour or so, start checking the temperature with an instant read thermometer, aiming for 165 degrees inside the breast.
To remove, you will need some heavy-duty oven mittens (I bought welding gloves at the local hardware store) to grab the chicken low with one hand to hold the hot can, the other to steady the top of the chicken. The can will slide out if you don’t. How do I know? Let’s just say mistakes were made in the name of science.
The chicken needs to rest for about 10 minutes, which allows the juice to reabsorb into the meat, helping to ensure the meat remains moist. The chicken will still be plenty hot so carefully remove the chicken from the can and place it on a cutting board.
Yes, it helps to have a cutting board with a moat. You’ll see plenty of clear juices flowing when you start carving. Don’t let them go to the sink; use them to baste the chicken again before you serve. From the most recent chicken we did, I captured a half cup of juices that I served with the slices.
