Cooking for Comfort: On the grill

This is an easy-no-flip-and lose-your-fish way to cook salmon. Once the grill is as hot as you can make it and you’ve cleaned off the grates, place the salmon skin side down on the grill and close the lid. Set the timer for seven minutes. Usually, it takes eight minutes, but depends on your grill and how thick the fillet is. You may want to remove the pieces now or hang on for eight minutes. How do you know it’s done? Lightly press down on the top of fish with your finger. If the flesh of the salmon flakes—meaning it separates easily along the white lines that run across the fillet — it’s done. Slide a metal spatula with a broad blade at the edge of the fish, running it along the bottom of the salmon and separating the flesh from the burnt skin. Nope, you will not have those dramatic grill cross hatch marks, but you also won’t have your expensive fish separate and drop between the grill grates and into the fire. Place the now beautifully red-hewed salmon on the plate and run a dramatic line of salsa perpendicular to the salmon. Goes great with rice and grilled asparagus.