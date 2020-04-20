Cooking for Comfort: Strawberry season: Desserts for people who don’t cook desserts

I have a good-size library of cookbooks but none of them focus solely on desserts. Luckily, I don’t have a sweet tooth.
But, sometimes I need to conjure a dessert and, when I do, it is usually based on fresh fruit. Thinking about the fresh strawberries that I saw in the Napa Farmers Market last week, I thought of a couple of easy ways they can be turned into a comforting treat.
Puff pastry is an amazing invention, designed for people like me who don’t like to make desserts. A classic puff pastry starts out with a mix of flour, 1/8th of the total butter, a little water and salt. It’s rolled out and the remaining butter is spread over two-thirds of the sheet of pastry, and then folded and refolded until there are 729 layers, according to "The Oxford Companion to Food," each separated by a thin coat of butter.
Then, magically, it appears in your supermarket’s frozen food aisle. When it is baked, the pastry’s multiple layers of fat and flour allows it to rise to a very light, but crisp and fragile structure. Just about any fruit could be sliced and baked snuggled by this pastry.
Quick Strawberry tart
Serves 4 (mileage may vary; could feed only two, depending on the people)
1 package all-butter puff pastry, thawed two to three hours ahead of time in the refrigerator. (should be about 14 ounces. I like Dufour, which is available locally.)
2 pints fresh strawberries. Hull (remove the top green calyx) and slice each strawberry into thirds so it will lay down neatly.
¼ cup strawberry jelly. Gently warm the jelly in a pan so it just starts to turn liquid
3 to 4 Tbsp. of cornstarch
1 large egg beaten with 1 teaspoon of water
2 tsp. turbinado sugar (it’s coarser and less refined than granulated sugar but use what you have)
Directions
Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees. Line a half sheet pan with parchment paper. Gently toss the sliced strawberries with 3 tablespoons of cornstarch. The cornstarch will thicken the juice.
Dust your smooth counter with flour and take the puff pastry out of package and completely unfold it and powder the top with flour. Roll the pastry smooth until it is approaches the size of your pan: roughly 10 inches by 14 inches. Gently slide the pastry into the waiting pan.
Leaving a 1-inch border, paint the pastry with the almost-liquid jelly, then prick the area with a fork to allow steam to rise. Arrange strawberries, cut-side up, (in neat, even rows if you want to get fancy). Use a pastry brush to dab the border of the tart with egg mixture, then gently fold over edges to form a frame around the berries. Brush the entire edge with more egg mixture. Sprinkle sugar from on high over the whole creation.
Bake until the fruit is bubbling and the pastry is puffed and golden, 20 to 25 minutes.
Note: Puff pastry loses its lovely crispiness after a few hours but if you don’t finish this for dinner, you will still be greeted the next morning by a wonderful breakfast sweet that you didn’t have to go out for.
Once you’ve tried this simple dessert, you’re ready to step up your game and fashion your own easy-to-make pastry.
A galette is a free-form pie that is baked directly on a sheet pan or baking stone. Galette (from the Norman word gale, meaning "flat cake") is a term used in French cuisine to designate various types of flat round or free-form crusty cakes. The best thing, this pie doesn’t require a special pan with a removable bottom — just a flat surface for baking.
Chef Annie Baker (yes, that’s her real last name), baked a lot of galettes when she was pastry chef at Mustards Grill in Yountville. She now runs her own cookie company, Annie the Baker, selling to local shops, Napa Farmers Market, and with a brisk online business. I asked Annie about galettes. She immediately corrected me. “I actually called them by the Italian name – Crostata,” she says. “Or the American word: Free Form tart.” She, being a professional and all, added a slight twist to her galette: “I loved using a cornmeal crust. AND I absolutely loved doing Strawberry Rhubarb filling. Or Triple Berry filling.”
The short baking time of a galette requires that the fruit be thinly sliced so the filling bakes at the same time as the crust. Once sliced, the fruit is tossed with a mixture of sugar and cornstarch; the sugar pumps up the taste while the cornstarch absorbs some moisture from the fruit and thickens the filling.
To prevent the fruit’s juices from making the crust soggy, there several ways you can go: you can make a layer of crushed cookies, if you have them on hand. I prefer to use a little jam heated to coat the crust because it forms a glaze for the fruit when it’s in the oven. Annie has her favorite: “Sometimes I would use an almond cream (frangipane) schmear on the bottom of the crostata first, then place the fruit filling on top of it.”
You can turn just about any fruit you can slice into a galette using this dough. I list grams, in addition to cups and teaspoons, because baking is really a science in which you have to measure precisely. Once you catch the baking bug, you’ll badly want a scale that lists ounces, pounds, grams.
Strawberry Galette
6-8 servings
Dough
1 ½ cups (302 grams) unbleached all-purpose flour. Plus some for rolling the dough
2 teaspoons (10 grams) granulated sugar (for dessert galettes I always add a touch of sugar to the dough)
½ teaspoon (3 grams) kosher salt
9 Tablespoons (127.5 grams) cold unsalted butter, cut into ½ inch pieces
4 to 5 Tablespoons ice water
Filling
3 1/2 cups strawberries, hulled and quartered
1/3 cup sugar
1 Tablespoon cornstarch
¼ cup strawberry jelly. Gently warm the jelly in a pan so it just starts to turn liquid
1 large egg, beaten with 1 tablespoon water
2 teaspoons turbinado sugar (it’s coarser and less refined than granulated sugar but use what you have)
As a way of ‘returning to nature’, I’ve made the dough by hand but a food processor does it faster and better. Add the flour, sugar and salt to food processor bowl and pulse to mix. Add the butter pieces and keep pulsing until the mixture looks like coarse meal. You should have small bits of butter surrounded by flour. Sprinkle 3 tablespoons of ice water and pulse the processor until the dough comes together in a mass. Check the dough and add water, a teaspoon at a time, until it just comes together.
Dump the mass out of the processor onto a clean counter and roll it until it becomes smooth. Place a large sheet of plastic wrap on the counter and press the ball flat, about 8 inches, on the sheet. Wrap the edges of the plastic over the top to seal it and place on a plate in the refrigerator for at least an hour. Sure, you can use it the next day.
Once you’re ready to bake the galette
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Blend the strawberries with cornstarch and sugar. Cover a baking sheet with parchment paper. Let the dough warm up on the counter so you can unfold it without breaking.
Flour your counter and roll out the dough to about 14-inch circle. Make sure you turn it over and dust with flour to keep it from sticking to the counter.
Gently slide the dough onto your parchment covered baking sheet. The galette always leaks, at least with me, so baking it on parchment is critical for not transforming the floor of your oven into a bubbling mass of burnt fruit and sugar. Or, if you have a pizza stone and a peel, you simply make the galette on parchment paper and slide the whole thing onto the stone, which will brown the bottom more, so you will have to monitor it a bit.
Paint the dough with the liquid jelly, leaving a 2-inch rim, and then distribute the strawberry mixture over the same area. Once the fruit looks even, this is where you become the pastry chef you always wanted to be. You start folding an edge of dough over the filling onto a smaller part of the circle so the dough will pleat naturally. Pleat in one direction for a uniform look but this does not have to be perfect; you’re making a galette/ crostata/free form tart. It should look a little hand made!
Brush the pastry top with the egg wash and scatter sugar down on the dough and fruit top. Bake for 35 to 45 minutes, until the fruit is bubbling and the dough has transformed into a golden crust. Pull the parchment and galette onto a plate or wire rack and let cool for about 20 minutes before serving. Or, if you need to cook it earlier in the day before the meal, just warm it up in the oven at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes while you serve dinner and it should be perfect in time for dessert.
Ken Morris is a food and wine writer living in Napa. Contact him at macmor@sbcglobal.net>
