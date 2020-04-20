Cooking for Comfort: Strawberry season: Desserts for people who don’t cook desserts

Dump the mass out of the processor onto a clean counter and roll it until it becomes smooth. Place a large sheet of plastic wrap on the counter and press the ball flat, about 8 inches, on the sheet. Wrap the edges of the plastic over the top to seal it and place on a plate in the refrigerator for at least an hour. Sure, you can use it the next day.

Once you’re ready to bake the galette

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Blend the strawberries with cornstarch and sugar. Cover a baking sheet with parchment paper. Let the dough warm up on the counter so you can unfold it without breaking.

Flour your counter and roll out the dough to about 14-inch circle. Make sure you turn it over and dust with flour to keep it from sticking to the counter.

Gently slide the dough onto your parchment covered baking sheet. The galette always leaks, at least with me, so baking it on parchment is critical for not transforming the floor of your oven into a bubbling mass of burnt fruit and sugar. Or, if you have a pizza stone and a peel, you simply make the galette on parchment paper and slide the whole thing onto the stone, which will brown the bottom more, so you will have to monitor it a bit.