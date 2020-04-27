Cooking for Comfort: The many ways of making a meatball

Add meatballs and sauté them on a medium-high heat until they are lightly brown on all sides. Then, combine the remaining yogurt with the one cup water and pour this over the meatballs and bring to a boil. Cover, lower heat, and simmer for about 15 minutes, turning the meatballs once about half way through. When the meatballs are done, remove them and place in a wide bowl. Continue to reduce the sauce (if sauce remains thin, mix a little cornstarch with some of the sauce in ramekin and pour back in the pan to thicken). When a sauce consistency, remove whole spices and pour over meatballs and serve with rice and a vegetable curry.

Neapolitan Meatballs with Ragù

Serves 6

My wife and I spent three days in Naples a few years ago, on our way from Rome to the Amalfi Coast. While I focused on experiencing as much of the city’s soft, thin pizza as I could, we did have one meal with tender meatballs served in a simple tomato ragù, no pasta in sight. The whole spaghetti and meatballs thing was created by Italian-Americans, we were told. As poor Italian immigrants became American middle-class, they couldn’t believe they had become so wealthy that they could have pasta AND meatballs with gravy (ragù)! But, they could, so they did.