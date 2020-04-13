Cooking on Quarantine: Stick it to lockdown with homemade popsicles

None of us is sure how long all these new rules are going to last, but in Florida, it's pretty safe to say we'll still be social distancing when ice cream truck season rolls around in earnest.

Solution? Make your own popsicles!

Perks include family togetherness and fun snacks on a stick that don't involve a deep fryer. Also, there's room for creativity. You'll see that these "recipes" are barely even recipes. Just instructions to pulverize two or three ingredients in a food processor, pour said concoction into some sort of mold and shove 'em in the freezer.

Any fruit you use could be sweet enough to avoid adding your own sweetener, so don't feel compelled. But I used agave syrup in all of mine save the cucumber-melon (the honeydew I bought was exceptional). You could also opt for something calorie-free, like Stevia. Simply sweeten your blend-ups to where you like them.

Traditional popsicle molds are fun _ mine have "sipper" straws built in so you can get every last drop _ but I supplemented with a giant ice-cube tray. The boxy shape makes them stocky and super-cute! Stretch plastic wrap tightly over the top, cut little slits at the center of each section and slide in your sticks before freezing.