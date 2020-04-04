Coronavirus has people howling at the moon

It began with Italians singing from their balconies. In Spain, people banged pots and pans.

But residents of this leafy hamlet north of the Golden Gate Bridge have come up with their own unique way of expressing their gratitude for doctors and nurses on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also gives them some release from their worries and frustrations about the current plight of the planet.

They howl.

“It’s practically silent for 23 hours and 55 minutes a day,” said Amy Kalish, an artist who lives in the beautiful but quiet foothills of Mt. Tamalpais. But for five minutes starting at 8 every night, she said, “we get out there with our 14-year-old son and our weird little rescue dog, and we let loose.”

The sound of her neighbors howling along in unison carries along the canyons and valleys. “It’s a beautiful, connected, cathartic feeling,” Kalish said. “We know we’re not alone.”

The “Mill Valley Howl,” as it’s come to be known, was started by a retired renewable energy consultant named Hugh Kuhn. He was inspired by the social media campaign #SolidarityAt8, which encourages people from Delhi to New York to go outside at the same time every night and cheer on medical workers fighting the coronavirus.