Crisp

OPEN

MONDAY - SATURDAY

7am - 6pm

- online ordering and curbside available -

Closed SUNDAY

We’re on a simple, soul-satisfying mission to make it a whole lot easier to stay deliciously energized amid life's daily hustle. Every last bite is made fresh, in-house using ingredients at the height of the season and most from close to home.

Greens, grains, bowls, sourdough bakes and ferments are all on the menu. And Ramen + Mac n Cheeze! !

Fresh-pressed juice, full espresso bar, wellness lattés, tonics, elixers, smoothies, mocktails and cocktails plus cashew-coconut shakes keep it inspiring and engaging! FULL MENU AVAILABLE ALL DAY!

1111 Main Street, St Helena, CA

707-657-4444

Order online for a quick pick up! CURBSIDE PICK UP AVAILABLE!

